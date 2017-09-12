Apple's Clips App to Offer 360-Degree 'Selfie Scenes' on iPhone X

Apple's iPhone X will enable new features in its standalone Clips app, according to the iPhone X section on Apple's website describing all of the new features found in the device. A mention of the new feature has also been added to the Clips webpage.
When using Clips with an iPhone X, there's a new "Selfie Scenes" feature that will use the TrueDepth front-facing camera on the device to immerse users in a selection of 360-degree animated landscapes.
iPhone X's 3D front-facing camera will also enable new functionality in a range of third-party apps, like Snapchat. On stage, Apple's Craig Federighi showed off new Snapchat filters, which look much more realistic on the iPhone X.
When using Clips with an iPhone X, there's a new "Selfie Scenes" feature that will use the TrueDepth front-facing camera on the device to immerse users in a selection of 360-degree animated landscapes.
Selfie Scenes on iPhone X make Clips even more fun, using the TrueDepth camera to immerse you in beautifully animated landscapes, movie sets, and abstract art. Each scene is a full 360° experience, so any way you move iPhone X, the scene moves with it.Apple says the new Selfie Scenes feature will be coming to Clips in November, which is when the iPhone X will be available.
iPhone X's 3D front-facing camera will also enable new functionality in a range of third-party apps, like Snapchat. On stage, Apple's Craig Federighi showed off new Snapchat filters, which look much more realistic on the iPhone X.
Tag: Clips