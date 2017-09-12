Apple's Clips App to Offer 360-Degree 'Selfie Scenes' on iPhone X

Tuesday September 12, 2017 3:14 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's iPhone X will enable new features in its standalone Clips app, according to the iPhone X section on Apple's website describing all of the new features found in the device. A mention of the new feature has also been added to the Clips webpage.

When using Clips with an iPhone X, there's a new "Selfie Scenes" feature that will use the TrueDepth front-facing camera on the device to immerse users in a selection of 360-degree animated landscapes.

Selfie Scenes on iPhone X make Clips even more fun, using the TrueDepth camera to immerse you in beautifully animated landscapes, movie sets, and abstract art. Each scene is a full 360° experience, so any way you move iPhone X, the scene moves with it.
Apple says the new Selfie Scenes feature will be coming to Clips in November, which is when the iPhone X will be available.

iPhone X's 3D front-facing camera will also enable new functionality in a range of third-party apps, like Snapchat. On stage, Apple's Craig Federighi showed off new Snapchat filters, which look much more realistic on the iPhone X.

Tag: Clips
Avatar
macduke
23 minutes ago at 03:17 pm
I'm not a Snapchat user, but I do have to admit that those filter masks were quite impressive. It will be interesting to see the potential applications for this technology going forward.
