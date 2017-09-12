Apple Announces 'Apple TV 4K' With 4K HDR Support, iTunes Movie Prices Same as HD Films

Apple today announced the "Apple TV 4K" during its keynote at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. Eddy Cue introduced the device, explaining that the new set-top box has "4K HDR," which will deliver high-quality video content for users to watch. This even includes advancements to the Apple TV's user interface and text fonts.The company played a clip from Spider-Man: Homecoming to show off the included A10X chip, the same chip that's in the iPad Pro that has 4x faster graphics and 2x faster CPU performance. Cue said that the price of 4K HDR movies on iTunes will be the same price as HD movies, and if you've already purchased eligible HD movies you'll get the 4K versions for no extra charge.The Apple TV 4K will start at $179, and pre-orders open September 15. The device will launch September 22.