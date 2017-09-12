New iPhones with wireless charging and glass bodies launch September 22.
Apple Releases iTunes 12.7 With Major Changes, Including No Built-In App Store
In a day filled with surprises, Apple has shocked us once again with the release of iTunes 12.7, which entirely revamps the iTunes App. The new iTunes is designed to focus solely on music, movies, TV shows, podcasts, and audiobooks, which means there is no built-in App Store.
The App Store has been entirely eliminated in iTunes 12.7, as has the ringtones section of iTunes. Internet Radio is now part of Music, and iTunes U has been folded into Podcasts, as Apple announced in late August.
Apps can now only be downloaded on an iOS device using an iOS device, and the same goes for ringtones. In addition to the removal of the App Store, today's update adds support for syncing iOS 11 devices and includes support for new Apple Music features that allow you to follow friends and see what they're listening to.
The new iTunes focuses on music, movies, TV shows, and audiobooks. It adds support for syncing iOS 11 devices and includes new features for--The new iTunes 12.7 update can be downloaded from the Mac App Store through the Software Update mechanism. The update is available for all iTunes users at no cost.
Apple Music. Now discover music with friends. Members can create profiles and follow each other to see music they are listening to and any playlists they've shared.
Podcasts. iTunes U collections are now part of the Apple Podcasts family. Search and explore free educational content produced by leading schools, universities, museums, and cultural institutions all in one place.
If you previously used iTunes to sync apps or ringtones on your iOS device, use the new App Store or Sounds Settings on iOS to redownload them without your Mac.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
51 minutes ago at 04:43 pm
I guess there's no more way to install a previous version of an App when a developer releases a newer version full of advertisements/bugs. I went back to the older versions of Shazam, IMDB, TWC, etc., before they sucked.
47 minutes ago at 04:47 pm
What if you made your own custom ringtones?
52 minutes ago at 04:42 pm
Great decision Apple. Who downloads iOS apps on their Mac anyway?
Anything that removes bloat from iTunes is good for me.
47 minutes ago at 04:47 pm
People are saying this is a good thing, they don’t realise the lost functionality. If they want to improve iTunes performance nd make it less cluttered, completely removing features like this isn’t the answer. I agree with it, but I also think there should be another application for syncing devices and managing apps.
51 minutes ago at 04:44 pm
I hope iTunes backups still back up the Apps, so you don't have to freakin re-download them all when doing a restore.
And so much for being able to keep .IPA backups of older apps no longer sold or on the app store, that you've purchased.
39 minutes ago at 04:56 pm
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201593
Covered in the last section.
48 minutes ago at 04:46 pm
In a day filled with surprises
I love a bit of dry humour..
16 minutes ago at 05:18 pm
* People who don't want to redownload an app every time they want to install it? Apps can go into the gigabytes in size for some games.
* People who have apps Apple later removed from the app store for various reasons? I still have iMame on my iTunes' app collection.
45 minutes ago at 04:50 pm
How do you create your own ringtones now?Yeah, I was just about to ask that. I've made a lot of custom ringtones that I don't want to lose. What happens to them now?
45 minutes ago at 04:50 pm
What if you made your own custom ringtones?
Yeah i was wondering the same. I have custom ringtones which I havent changed in years anyway, but still...
