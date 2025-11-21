The MacRumors Show: iPhone 18 Pro Looks Like a Huge Upgrade

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through all of the new features and improvements expected to come to next year's iPhone 18 Pro and ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro Max models.

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos

Apple's next-generation iPhones are less than ten months away and we already have a good idea about what to expect based on corroborated leaks, rumors, and reports from reliable sources.

While the overall design of the ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro is expected to remain largely the same as that of the iPhone 17 Pro, it could feature translucent or color-matched rear glass, as well as a thicker design to accommodate a bigger battery. Apple is rumored to be testing at least three new color options for the ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro models, including burgundy, brown, and purple, but only one of these is expected to be carried forward to production.

The front of the device is expected to see Face ID moved under the display for the first time, resulting in a smaller Dynamic Island and potentially a left-aligned punch-hole camera. The front-facing camera is also expected to see a bump up to 24-megapixels.

The main rear camera could receive a new three-stack image sensor from Samsung and it is highly likely to get a variable aperture. A variable-aperture system physically adjusts the lens opening, letting more light in for low-light shots or narrowing the opening for brighter scenes and deeper depth of field. Apple is also expected to "simplify" the Camera Control by removing its capacitive functions, moving it to rely on pressure alone.

It should also sport the A20 Pro chip, which will be Apple's first based on TSMC's 2nm process for enhanced performance and efficiency. A custom "C2" chip is expected to displace Qualcomm's 5G modem, with support for mmWave 5G in the United States. In addition, Apple apparently plans to add support for 5G networks that operate via satellites rather than Earth-based towers.

The ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro Max are expected to debut in the fall of 2026 alongside the first foldable iPhone. The ‌iPhone‌ 18e, ‌iPhone 18‌, and iPhone Air 2 are likely to follow in the spring of 2027. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel!

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up to hear our discussion about Apple's new ‌iPhone‌ Pocket accessory, the future of Apple Fitness+, and the ‌iPhone Air‌ 2's delayed launch.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Kayci Lacob, Kevin Nether, John Gruber, Mark Gurman, Jon Prosser, Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Sam Kohl, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.

Tag: The MacRumors Show

Popular Stories

Apple Shopping Event 2025

Apple Announces 2025 Black Friday Event, Here's What You Can Get

Thursday November 20, 2025 6:28 am PST by
Apple's annual four-day Black Friday through Cyber Monday shopping event is returning on Friday, November 28 through Monday, December 1 in many countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Thailand, and others. During the shopping event, customers can get an Apple gift card with...
Read Full Article40 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Cosmic Orange

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 18 Pro

Wednesday November 19, 2025 4:00 am PST by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models at the same time, which is why we often get rumored features months ahead of launch. The iPhone 18 series is no different, and we already have a good idea of what to expect for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. One thing worth...
Read Full Article99 comments
iOS 26

Everything New in iOS 26.2 Beta 3

Monday November 17, 2025 3:20 pm PST by
Apple provided developers with the third beta of an upcoming iOS 26.2 update, and there are still new features that are being added with each beta that we get. We've rounded up all of the changes that Apple made in beta 3. AirDrop Apple added new AirDrop functionality, providing a way for two people to share files temporarily without having to add one another as contacts. iOS 26.2...
Read Full Article25 comments
applecare apple care banner

Apple Brings New AppleCare+ Options to India

Tuesday November 18, 2025 8:42 am PST by
Apple today announced an expansion of AppleCare+ coverage in India, with new options for monthly and annual plans, and the addition of Theft and Loss for iPhone for the first time. Options for monthly and annual AppleCare+ plans in India provide more choice and flexibility, allowing users to keep coverage for as long as they require. Apple's vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product...
Read Full Article6 comments
ipad mini 7 feature red and blue

iPad Mini 8: Four Major New Features to Expect

Wednesday November 19, 2025 7:50 am PST by
Apple's eighth-generation iPad mini is highly likely to arrive next year, offering a significant refresh of the device with at least four major new features. OLED Display The next-generation version of the iPad mini could feature an OLED display, as part of Apple's plan to expand the display technology across many more of its devices. Apple's first OLED device was the Apple Watch in 2015, ...
Read Full Article66 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.2 Adds These New Features to Your iPhone

Thursday November 20, 2025 10:50 am PST by
iOS 26.2 is currently in beta testing. The upcoming update includes a handful of new features and changes on the iPhone, including a new Liquid Glass slider for the Lock Screen's clock, offline lyrics for Apple Music, and more. In a recent press release, Apple confirmed that iOS 26.2 will be released to all users in December, but it did not provide a specific release date. Keep reading...
Read Full Article26 comments
iPhone 17 Pro and Air N1 Feature

iPhone 17 vs. iPhone 16 Wi-Fi Speeds: New Study Reveals the Winner

Tuesday November 18, 2025 10:53 am PST by
A new study has revealed that the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air achieve significantly faster average Wi-Fi speeds compared to the iPhone 16 series, thanks to Apple's custom-designed N1 chip. The study was conducted by Ookla, the company behind the popular Speedtest website and app. It said the results are based on global, crowdsourced Speedtest user data...
Read Full Article51 comments
Apple Wallet ID Illinois

iPhone Driver's License Feature Launching in Illinois

Tuesday November 18, 2025 8:47 am PST by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Starting this Wednesday, November 19, the feature will be available to residents of Illinois. The announcement confirmed that the...
Read Full Article69 comments
macbook black friday

The Best Early Black Friday Mac Deals

Tuesday November 18, 2025 7:32 am PST by
We're getting closer to Black Friday, which lands next week on Friday, November 28. In the lead-up to the shopping holiday, we're tracking a few lowest-ever prices on Apple's most popular Macs, including the M4 MacBook Air and brand new M5 MacBook Pro. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment,...
Read Full Article1 comments
watchos 26 workout app

Apple Watch Users Claim Workout App Is Now Worse in Every Way

Thursday November 20, 2025 7:01 am PST by
Apple Watch owners have been voicing their frustration online over changes to the Workout app that Apple introduced in watchOS 26, with many finding the redesigned interface makes starting exercises difficult and exasperating. When Apple launched watchOS 26 in September, the Workout app went from large, easily tapped workout tiles to a scrolling, corner-button interface. Instead of tapping a ...
Read Full Article221 comments

Top Rated Comments

bartszyszka Avatar
bartszyszka
23 minutes ago at 09:38 am
The 17 phones just came out. I don't understand the point of speculating about ones that won't come out for another year?? It seems like the tech community is being extra aggressive with that this year. It's like the stores that bring out their holiday stuff too early, but this is like almost a year early??
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacMediaNet Avatar
MacMediaNet
33 minutes ago at 09:28 am
Bigger, thicker and heavier... Quo vadis Apple?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vatter69 Avatar
vatter69
29 minutes ago at 09:31 am
Just updated from 16pro to 17pro Max and that update actually felt huge (literally from pro to pro max!). All the changes listed above seem just spec bumps to me (FaceID rumor aside - which would be nice but not game changing).

No idea what that camera feature will bring to photos but for amateur guys like myself, the current Camera system is already overkill.

Biggest update to me would be software - a real working AI which is deeply integrated into iOS.
Battery, CPU, Display are all as good as it gets imo - who really notices all the AI cores when your AI is blonde.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments