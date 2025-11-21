The MacRumors Show: iPhone 18 Pro Looks Like a Huge Upgrade

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through all of the new features and improvements expected to come to next year's iPhone 18 Pro and ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro Max models.

Apple's next-generation iPhones are less than ten months away and we already have a good idea about what to expect based on corroborated leaks, rumors, and reports from reliable sources.

While the overall design of the ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro is expected to remain largely the same as that of the iPhone 17 Pro, it could feature translucent or color-matched rear glass, as well as a thicker design to accommodate a bigger battery. Apple is rumored to be testing at least three new color options for the ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro models, including burgundy, brown, and purple, but only one of these is expected to be carried forward to production.

The front of the device is expected to see Face ID moved under the display for the first time, resulting in a smaller Dynamic Island and potentially a left-aligned punch-hole camera. The front-facing camera is also expected to see a bump up to 24-megapixels.

The main rear camera could receive a new three-stack image sensor from Samsung and it is highly likely to get a variable aperture. A variable-aperture system physically adjusts the lens opening, letting more light in for low-light shots or narrowing the opening for brighter scenes and deeper depth of field. Apple is also expected to "simplify" the Camera Control by removing its capacitive functions, moving it to rely on pressure alone.

It should also sport the A20 Pro chip, which will be Apple's first based on TSMC's 2nm process for enhanced performance and efficiency. A custom "C2" chip is expected to displace Qualcomm's 5G modem, with support for mmWave 5G in the United States. In addition, Apple apparently plans to add support for 5G networks that operate via satellites rather than Earth-based towers.

The ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro Max are expected to debut in the fall of 2026 alongside the first foldable iPhone. The ‌iPhone‌ 18e, ‌iPhone 18‌, and iPhone Air 2 are likely to follow in the spring of 2027. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up to hear our discussion about Apple's new ‌iPhone‌ Pocket accessory, the future of Apple Fitness+, and the ‌iPhone Air‌ 2's delayed launch.

