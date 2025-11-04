iPhone 18 Pro Rumored to Come in Only One of These New Colors

Apple is testing three new color options for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models, according to a known leaker, but they have since clarified that the company plans to move forward with only one of the three new finishes.



The color options that Apple is considering include burgundy, brown, and purple, according to Instant Digital, a user on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Instant Digital has accurately leaked Apple information before, such as the Yellow finish for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2's Titanium Milanese Loop. However, the account does not have a perfect track record.

The image above is merely a concept — the exact shades of the rumored colors are unknown.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models come in Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue. It is unclear if Apple will reuse any of those colors next year.

If the special new color ends up being burgundy, it would be the first time that the Pro and Pro Max models are available in red, although it would be a deeper shade than Apple's charitable (PRODUCT)RED color for other past devices.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models were available in Deep Purple.

There has never been a truly brown iPhone.

Given the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September 2026, there is still plenty of time for Apple to finalize its color decisions.