iPhone 18 Rumored to Feature Upgraded Camera Sensor From Samsung With Many Benefits

While the iPhone 17 series is still more than eight months away from launching, there are already rumors about the iPhone 18 models coming next year.



Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes today reported that Samsung is developing a new three-layer stacked camera sensor that is targeted for the iPhone 18. This advanced image sensor would make the iPhone 18's camera more responsive, with other benefits including reduced noise in photos, increased dynamic range, and more.

The exact technology is called "PD-TR-Logic," according to the report, and it refers to a camera sensor with three layers of circuitry affixed to it. A leaker known as "Jukanlosreve" first revealed Samsung's alleged plans for the sensor last week.

Sony has long been the exclusive supplier of image sensors for iPhone cameras, so Samsung entering the fray would be notable.

In July 2024, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expected Samsung to begin shipping 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera sensors to Apple for iPhones as early as 2026, which is when iPhone 18 models are expected to be released. It is unclear if Samsung's sensor will also be used for the Fusion and/or Telephoto cameras on iPhone 18 models, and it is unclear if the sensor will be limited to iPhone 18 Pro models.

With at least three sources having revealed Samsung's plans to become an iPhone camera sensor supplier, this rumor seems to be quite solidified. iPhone 18 models are still more than a year and a half away, though, so the plans could change.