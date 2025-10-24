iPhone 18 Pro Rumored to Support Full 5G Satellite Internet

by

At least some new iPhone models launching next year may support full 5G satellite internet, according to a report this week from The Information.

Emergency SOS via Satellite iPhone YT
"Apple plans to add support in upcoming iPhones as early as next year for 5G networks that aren't tethered to Earth's surface, which includes satellites," the report said. "That would give the iPhone full internet access over satellite," it added.

If the earliest 2026 timeframe is met, that means the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the long-rumored foldable iPhone would likely be the first models to support full 5G satellite internet, followed by the standard iPhone 18 around March 2027.

Even if support is added, there is currently no service that delivers full 5G satellite internet directly to a smartphone. Apple's own satellite features on iPhone 14 models and newer are limited to the Emergency SOS feature, the Find My and Messages apps, and roadside assistance, while T-Mobile's Starlink service is also limited to select functions and apps. Both options require you to have a clear view of the sky.

iPhones can already achieve high-speed internet speeds over a satellite connection, when used in conjunction with a Starlink satellite dish, which creates a Wi-Fi network. In the U.S., Starlink charges $50 per month for 50GB of data and $165 per month for unlimited data, while the portable Starlink Mini dish is currently on sale for $299.

The long-term vision is that iPhones would eventually be able to achieve full 5G satellite internet directly, without Starlink hardware.

Apple partners with Globalstar for its iPhone satellite features, while Starlink is offered by SpaceX.

The report outlined four "hints" that suggest a deal between Apple and SpaceX could eventually "be back on the table," despite the fact that Apple and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk have had a rocky relationship over the years.

Those hints, according to the report:

  • SpaceX recently added support for the same radio spectrum that Apple uses for its iPhone satellite features.
  • Globalstar's executive chairman Jay Monroe has apparently discussed the idea of selling the company for more than $10 billion.
  • Globalstar's most recent quarterly earnings report includes a new warning about how the loss of a major customer — believed to be Apple — would likely have a material adverse impact on its finances.
  • Apple plans to add full 5G satellite internet support to iPhones as early as next year.

However, it remains to be seen if Apple and Musk can truly bury the bad blood between them.

