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Roku Unveils Redesigned Home Screen

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Roku today announced that its home screen is receiving its biggest redesign in more than a decade. The new home screen will begin rolling out to Roku TVs and streaming devices across the U.S. starting today, with more countries to follow later. The changes will appear automatically, with no software update required.

Roku 2026 Home Screen
At the top of the home screen, a new "Top Picks for You" section provides recommendations based on your watch history and what is trending on Roku.

A new AI-powered "Quick Access" section surfaces the apps you use most, such as the Apple TV app. There is still a separate page containing a complete list of apps that you have installed on your Roku device if you need it.

Roku 2026 Home Screen 2
New curated hubs called "Destinations" offer content organized by genres and moods, such as comedy, reality, movies, sports, documentaries, and more.

The menu on the Roku home screen now has a collapsed design with icons, rather than expanded text labels. Roku says this change provides a cleaner canvas for discovering content, but it also results in a large ad being shown persistently on the right side of the screen. Previously, the ad would only appear in certain views.


A new "Shortcuts" section provides quick access to features like Continue Watching, Sleep Timer, Save List, and more, all in one place.

If you are a fan of the Roku City screen saver, there is now an on-screen tile that you can select to view it at any time. You can explore the screen saver's iconic cityscape, plus access Daily Trivia and other mini-games.

Tags: Home Screen Guide, Roku

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Top Rated Comments

Justin Cymbal Avatar
Justin Cymbal
2 minutes ago at 02:43 pm

Yet another company that thinks they know what you want to watch better than you do.

Glad I ditched Roku years ago.
I’d rather have competition THAN no competition….even if I don’t like what they offer, the market itself (we the consumer) will determine if the offering holds value and respond accordingly thru purchasing or lack thereof

Competition is what drives innovation and lowers pricing, without it, you have monopolies which of course limit both pricing and innovation
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
carniesandrubes Avatar
carniesandrubes
14 minutes ago at 02:32 pm
Yet another company that thinks they know what you want to watch better than you do.

Glad I ditched Roku years ago.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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