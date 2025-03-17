iPhone 18 Pro Models Again Rumored to Feature Apple's C2 Modem

by

Apple debuted its custom-designed C1 modem in the iPhone 16e last month, as part of a multi-year plan to transition away from Qualcomm modems. And per the latest rumor, the C1 modem will continue to roll out later this year.

apple c1
In a research note with investment firm GF Securities today, analyst Jeff Pu said the ultra-thin "iPhone 17 Air" will be equipped with the C1 modem. Fellow analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was first to reveal that this was Apple's plan last year.

Pu believes Apple's second-generation C2 modem will debut in the iPhone 18 Pro models next year, which is also something that has already been rumored previously. Look for the C2 modem to be faster overall, and for it to gain mmWave support in the United States. Further power efficiency improvements are likely too.

iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to have Qualcomm modems still.

Apple's modem supply agreement with Qualcomm runs through March 2027, so the company still has time to transition to its own custom-designed modems. Apple develops chips several years before they ship, so it should come as no surprise that the company is reportedly already working on its next-generation C2 and C3 modems.

Apple said the C1 modem is already the most power-efficient iPhone modem ever, and it held up fine in both real-world and simulated 5G speed test results.

Tags: Apple 5G Modem Guide, iPhone 18, Jeff Pu

