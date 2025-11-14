The MacRumors Show: iPhone Pocket Unveiled and iPhone Air 2 Delayed

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Apple's new iPhone Pocket accessory, the future of Apple Fitness+, and the iPhone Air 2's delayed launch.

Apple this week announced the ‌iPhone‌ Pocket, a 3D-knitted limited edition accessory made in collaboration with Japanese fashion house ISSEY MIYAKE. The accessory is like a stretchy pocket, similar to an iPod Sock, but elongated to form a strap made of a ribbed, elastic textile.

The ‌iPhone‌ Pocket comes in two versions. There's a short strap design available in eight colors for $149.95, and a long strap design in three colors for $229.95. The ‌iPhone‌ Pocket can be used in a variety of ways – handheld, tied onto bags, or worn directly on the body. The limited-edition release is now available on Apple's online store and at select flagship Apple Store locations worldwide, although it is rapidly selling out.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that the future of Apple Fitness+ is "under review." The service apparently suffers from high churn and little revenue, remaining one of the company's "weakest digital offerings."

As a result, Fitness+ is now said to be in the process of receiving new management, with Apple health vice president Sumbul Desai taking control of the service. The health division, now including Apple Fitness+, will report directly to services chief Eddy Cue. The reorganization is likely to lead to added pressure to improve the service.

In other news, it emerged this week that Apple's second-generation ‌iPhone Air‌ is to be delayed on account of the device's low sales, pushed back from the original target launch of fall 2026. Since the ‌iPhone Air‌ launched in September, there have been a multitude of reports of poor sales and significant production cuts. Apple has responded by scaling back shipments and winding down the supply chain, with all production expected to cease by the end of this month.

Apple now plans to introduce a more substantially redesigned ‌iPhone Air‌ 2 model in the future, perhaps alongside the ‌iPhone‌ 18e and iPhone 18 in the spring of 2027. The new device could feature an additional rear camera with an ultra-wide lens, vapor-chamber cooling, reduced weight, a larger battery, and a new chip.

