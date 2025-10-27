iPhone 18 Pro Could Gain DSLR Camera-Style Aperture Control
Apple intends to equip next year's iPhone 18 Pro models with a variable aperture lens, according to a Chinese leaker with information allegedly sourced from Apple's supply chain.
According to the Weibo account Digital Chat Station, the main rear camera – what Apple calls the 48-megapixel Fusion camera – on both iPhone 18 Pro models will offer variable aperture, which would be a first for the iPhone. The leaker also claims that the devices' main and telephoto lenses will feature a larger aperture.
A variable-aperture system physically adjusts the lens opening, letting more light in for low-light shots or narrowing the opening for brighter scenes and deeper depth of field.
The main cameras on the iPhone 15 Pro, 16 Pro, and 17 Pro all use a fixed ƒ/1.78 aperture, where the lens is permanently set to its widest setting. With a variable lens, the iPhone 18 Pro would allow users to manually shift the aperture, similar to on a DSLR camera. This would mean more control over depth of field, enabling sharper focus on subjects or smoother background blur.
It isn't the first time we've heard rumors of Apple planning to bring variable aperture to the iPhone. Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in November 2024 that Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models will get the feature.
Variable aperture was rumored for at least one iPhone 17 model, but it failed to materialize. iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to launch in September 2026.
Digital Chat Station has a decent track record for Apple rumors. They accurately revealed that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would feature a slightly smaller 48-megapixel sensor than the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as the display panel design of the iPhone 12 back in 2020.
