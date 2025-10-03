The MacRumors Show: Leaks Reveal What Apple Products Are Coming Next

by

On this episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the latest leaks about the next-generation iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Studio Display, and Vision Pro.

Earlier this week, an apparent unboxing video of an updated ‌iPad Pro‌ with the M5 chip was shared online. The same YouTube account leaked the 14-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ with the M4 chip before it was announced by Apple last year. The new ‌iPad Pro‌ does not have any noticeable external design changes compared to the current models with the M4 chip, with the chip being the only difference.

Meanwhile, documents leaked from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reveal the next-generation ‌iPad Pro‌, ‌MacBook Pro‌, and Vision Pro are imminent. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also recently detailed Apple's plan to release two new external monitors either later this year or in early 2026.

Gurman this week revealed that Apple has stopped work on a cheaper, lighter version of the $3,499 Vision Pro. There were rumors that Apple was developing a a much lighter, more affordable "Vision Air" for launch in 2027, but Apple is now apparently transitioning engineers from that project to its smart glasses project to compete with Meta. Last year, The Information reported that suspended its work on the true second-generation Vision Pro. This means that the only new Vision product in the pipeline is the impending refresh of the existing product to upgrade to the M5 chip.

We discuss the wave of product leaks and our expectations for the new releases, as well as the implications of Apple seemingly halting work on new Vision headsets. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up to hear our discussion about first impressions of the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Kayci Lacob, Kevin Nether, John Gruber, Mark Gurman, Jon Prosser, Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Sam Kohl, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow.

