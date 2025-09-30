FCC Leaks Upcoming MacBook Pro and More

The United States Federal Communications Commission has confirmed Apple's work on a new version of the MacBook Pro and several other products, leaking details on the devices ahead of launch.



The FCC published documents that reference model numbers that do not correspond with existing devices. A3434, for example, references an unreleased ‌MacBook Pro‌, while other numbers are likely for upcoming M5 iPad Pro models. The FCC doesn't include product names in the documents that it shared, but we can guess based on the model numbers of current devices, and we do already know that the A3360 model number is an M5 ‌iPad Pro‌.

A3434 - Unknown ‌MacBook Pro‌, likely one of the M5 models that Apple has in the works.

- Unknown ‌MacBook Pro‌, likely one of the M5 models that Apple has in the works. A3357 - 11-inch Wi-Fi ‌iPad Pro‌.

- 11-inch Wi-Fi ‌iPad Pro‌. A3358/A3359 - 11-inch Cellular ‌iPad Pro‌ models.

- 11-inch Cellular ‌iPad Pro‌ models. A3360 - 13-inch Wi-Fi ‌iPad Pro‌.

- 13-inch Wi-Fi ‌iPad Pro‌. A3361/A3362 - 13-inch Cellular ‌iPad Pro‌ models.

With just model numbers, there are few specifications that can be gleaned from the FCC's leak, but it does confirm Apple's work on new devices. It also potentially gives us some insight into a launch timeline, as these kinds of documents are typically filed in the weeks ahead of a product's debut. We do know that the new M5 ‌iPad Pro‌ models appear to support Wi-Fi 7, while the M5 ‌MacBook Pro‌ models do not.

Just today, an unboxing video featuring the M5 ‌iPad Pro‌ showed up on YouTube, and rumors suggest that we'll be getting new ‌iPad Pro‌ models before the end of the year.

Apple is also wrapping up work on M5 versions of the ‌MacBook Pro‌, and mass production is set to begin soon. Refreshed ‌MacBook Pro‌ models with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips could launch sometime between late 2025 and early 2026.

Earlier this week, the FCC also published a 163-page document featuring full schematics of the iPhone 16e, which presumably Apple did not want shared with the public.