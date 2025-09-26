The MacRumors Show: iPhone Air and 17 Pro First Impressions

On this episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk over first impressions of the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro.

Apple's new iPhone lineup has been available for over a week, so we reflect on the devices now we've had some time to check them out. We discuss the radically thin and light design of the ‌iPhone Air‌, and what it really feels like to use the device. We look at its surprisingly impressive durability and battery life, as well as its drawbacks in terms of speakers and rear camera versatility.

We talk through the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌'s controversial design and improved thermals, and examine the all-new 48-megapixel Fusion telephoto camera. We also look at the impressive scratch-resistance of Ceramic Shield 2, as well as the brighter display panel.

In addition, we weigh up recent debates around the durability of the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models, which have come under fire for being highly susceptible to damage compared to previous generations due to the move to an aluminum unibody design. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

