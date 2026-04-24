The MacRumors Show: Tim Cook to Step Down as Apple CEO

On this week's special episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Apple's bombshell announcement that Tim Cook will step down as CEO on September 1, 2026, with hardware engineering chief John Ternus set to succeed him.

Cook will transition to executive chairman, where he will "assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world." The transition was approved by the board and is the result of a "thoughtful, long-term succession planning process." Current board chair Arthur Levinson will become the lead independent director. Cook has served as Apple's CEO since 2011.

Ternus, who has spent nearly his entire career at Apple, will join the board ahead of assuming the CEO role. He is a product person in the mold of Steve Jobs rather than a supply chain operator like Cook, and according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, he is expected to take a more centralized approach to decision-making. "If you go to Tim with 'A' or 'B,' he won't pick," one person who has worked closely with both executives told Gurman. "Ternus will make decisions." Ternus will take over in time to oversee the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro models and Apple's first foldable iPhone, both expected in September.

Alongside the leadership transition, Apple said that Johny Srouji, currently SVP of Hardware Technologies, will take on an expanded role as Chief Hardware Officer, leading Hardware Engineering and reporting to Ternus. Srouji's remit will cover everything from product design to system engineering to reliability and durability testing. Cook described Srouji as having "played a singular role in driving Apple's silicon strategy" and said his influence has been felt "not just inside the company, but across the industry."

In a statement, Cook said leading Apple has been the "greatest privilege" of his life and described Ternus as "a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count." Ternus said he is "filled with optimism" about what Apple can achieve in the years to come, adding that he promises to "lead with the values and vision that have come to define this special place for half a century."

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