Lighter, Cheaper Vision Air Coming in 2027

Apple plans to release a lighter weight and more affordable version of the Vision Pro in 2027, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



The upcoming device, which he refers to as the "Vision Air," will supposedly be over 40 percent lighter than the current model. The Vision Pro weighs in at round 1.375 pounds, so a version that's 40 percent lighter should come in at under a pound.

Kuo also says the Vision Air will be over 50 percent cheaper, which could make it much more attractive to prospective buyers. The Vision Pro costs $3,499, which means a half-priced version would be $1,750. That's still more expensive than an iPhone, but it is closer in price to a higher-end Mac and could be priced similarly to the upcoming foldable ‌iPhone‌.

Prior rumors about the "Vision Air" suggest that it will have an internal structure made from titanium to reduce weight, along with a thinner design and a new battery enclosure.

Kuo thinks Apple could sell one million Vision Air units in 2027, up from 400,000 of the Vision Pro.