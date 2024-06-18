Apple Reportedly Suspends Work on Vision Pro 2

Apple has suspended work on the second-generation Vision Pro headset to singularly focus on a cheaper model, The Information reports.

Apple apparently told at least one of its suppliers that it has suspended work on the next-generation of its Vision Pro headset. The company is continuing work on a more affordable "Vision" product with fewer features.

Apple was widely believed to have plans to divide its Vision product line into two models, with one "Pro" model and one lower-cost standard model.

It remains possible that Apple could resume work on a second-generation Vision Pro headset at some point in the future, The Information claims.

One supplier that makes key components for the Vision Pro headset apparently cut production by 50% in Mat after receiving a forecast from Apple that predicted weaker demand than expected. Information from this supplier suggests that Apple has produced no more than 500,000 Vision Pro units this year, with no plans to make significantly more than this through August.

More to follow...