Two New Apple Displays Nearing Mass Production, May Launch This Year

by

Apple plans to release two new external monitors either later this year or in early 2026, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

studio display new purple
Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple is nearing mass production of the new Mac external monitors, which will be the first time the company has revisited the product category since debuting the Apple Studio Display in 2022.

The two monitors are internally code-named J427 and J527. Gurman in February reported that Apple was "ramping up" work on a new Studio Display. However, since July, Gurman hasn't specifically linked either code name to a new Apple Studio Display or a new Pro Display XDR.

For what it's worth, Gurman in March reported that Apple is working on a second new monitor code-named J527. At the time, Gurman suggested Apple could be developing two versions of the Studio Display and would choose one to launch, or it was developing a second model with a different screen size or set of specifications. Apple's high-end Pro Display XDR debuted alongside the Mac Pro in 2019, and it has not received an update since its launch.

Gurman has not revealed any new features or changes planned for a possible Studio Display successor. However, display industry analyst Ross Young in January said Apple was developing a new 27-inch display with mini-LEDs that could launch in late 2025 or early 2026. Young believes this display could be a new Studio Display with mini-LED backlighting.

Mini-LED technology would provide benefits such as increased brightness and higher contrast ratio compared to the current Studio Display with LEDs.

Apple launched the Studio Display alongside the Mac Studio in 2022. The monitor features a 5K resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of brightness, built-in camera and speakers, one Thunderbolt 3 port, and three USB-C ports. Pricing in the U.S. starts at $1,599.

