New iPad Pro With M5 Chip Leaked in Unboxing Video

An apparent unboxing video for an unannounced iPad Pro with the M5 chip was uploaded to YouTube today by Russian channel Wylsacom.

The same YouTube account leaked the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip before it was announced by Apple last year, so this is likely a legitimate leak.

Based on the box shown in the video, this appears to be a 13-inch iPad Pro with an M5 chip, 256GB of storage, and a Space Black finish. The new iPad Pro does not have any noticeable external design changes compared to the current models with the M4 chip, with features like a single rear camera and a Smart Connector still visible.

Based on the Geekbench 6 benchmark result shown in the video, the M5 chip offers up to 12% faster multi-core CPU performance compared to the M4 chip in the iPad Pro. Like the M4 chip, the listing shows the M5 chip has a 9-core CPU with three performance cores and six efficiency cores.

The benchmark result also shows the iPad Pro with 256GB of storage will have 12GB of RAM, just like the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. iPad Pro models with the M4 chip have only 8GB of RAM when equipped with 256GB of storage.

Unsurprisingly, the leaked iPad Pro is running iPadOS 26, and the Settings app reveals that the device's battery was manufactured in August 2025.

It is likely that Apple will announce the iPad Pro with the M5 chip in October.