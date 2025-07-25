The MacRumors Show: AppleCare One Announced and Automakers Snub CarPlay Ultra

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through this week's announcement of AppleCare One and automakers' opting out of CarPlay Ultra.

AppleCare One is Apple's new subscription for customers to cover multiple devices with a single plan. It starts at $19.99 per month for up to three products, with the ability to add more for $5.99 per month for each additional device. The plan incudes all of the benefits that come with ‌AppleCare‌+, such as unlimited repairs for accidents, priority support, battery coverage, and more.

Subscribers can freely move their devices in and out of the plan at any time. ‌AppleCare‌ One also enables users to add products they already own that are up to four years old, providing they are in good condition, extending beyond the current 60-day window to purchase ‌AppleCare‌+. When a customer trades in a covered product with Apple, it is automatically removed from their ‌AppleCare‌ One plan and replaced with the new device.

‌AppleCare‌ One also expands theft and loss protection to the iPad and Apple Watch. Previously, it was only available for the iPhone.

‌AppleCare‌ One's pricing is the same regardless of the products that are covered. Apple says that a customer who enrolls their ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and Apple Watch could save up to $11 per month versus enrolling in separate ‌AppleCare‌+ plans for each device.

Customers in the United States can now sign up for AppleCare One on their ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, or Mac, or by visiting an Apple Store.

We also discuss the news that automakers including BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Volvo, Polestar, Renault, and General Motors will not support ‌CarPlay‌ Ultra. It seems to be a major retreat from Apple's 2022 announcement, which originally named 14 automakers as future ‌CarPlay‌ Ultra partners.

‌CarPlay‌ Ultra goes far beyond traditional ‌CarPlay‌ by taking control of the entire dashboard experience. The system displays vehicle information like temperature, speed, and fuel levels alongside ‌iPhone‌ apps, creating what Apple calls "a unified and consistent experience across all the driver's screens."

Currently, only Aston Martin offers CarPlay Ultra in production vehicles. Hyundai and its Kia and Genesis cars remain committed partners, while Porsche plans future support. Other originally announced brands like Ford and Nissan have provided no updates on their ‌CarPlay‌ Ultra plans.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up to hear our discussion about all of the latest rumors about Apple's first foldable ‌iPhone‌ amid a multitude of reports about the device and its launch firming up for next year.

