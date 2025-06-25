These Apple CarPlay Ultra Partners Now Say They Won't Support It

Apple is facing mounting resistance from automakers over CarPlay Ultra, the next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles that was announced last month.



A new (paywalled) Financial Times report claims several major brands are walking back their earlier commitments to support the upgraded dashboard software. German luxury manufacturers Mercedes-Benz and Audi have both distanced themselves from the system, along with Volvo, Polestar, and Renault.

It's a major retreat from Apple's 2022 announcement, which originally named 14 automakers as future CarPlay Ultra partners, including all of those mentioned above.

CarPlay Ultra goes far beyond traditional CarPlay by taking control of the entire dashboard experience. The system displays vehicle information like temperature, speed, and fuel levels alongside iPhone apps, creating what Apple calls "a unified and consistent experience across all the driver's screens."

Mercedes-Benz had previously expressed reluctance to cede dashboard control to Apple. Now other premium brands are following suit, citing concerns about maintaining their own software experiences and revenue streams from in-car services. From the report:



Some companies have found Apple's foray into driver screens as over-reach. One executive at Renault, which is developing a vehicle mainly controlled by software with Google and Qualcomm, said the French carmaker told Apple: "Don't try to invade our own systems."

As for other car brands that were included in Apple's original 2022 list, Jaguar Land Rover said it was still evaluating the system, while Ford and Nissan along with its Infiniti brand said they had no information to share about future implementation.

BMW – which was not named in Apple's original list of partners – said it would integrate the existing Apple CarPlay with its new design, but not CarPlay Ultra, according to FT. Meanwhile, Audi said its focus was to offer drivers "a customized and seamless digital experience," so it would not use CarPlay Ultra, though the standard version was available on its vehicles.

The pushback comes despite standard CarPlay's overwhelming popularity – Apple claims 98% of new US cars include standard CarPlay, with drivers using it over 600 million times daily.

Currently, only Aston Martin offers CarPlay Ultra in production vehicles. Hyundai and its Kia and Genesis cars remain committed partners, while Porsche plans future support. Other originally announced brands like Ford and Nissan have provided no updates on their CarPlay Ultra plans.

Despite the walk-backs, Apple told FT that more carmakers using CarPlay Ultra are on the way. "We're collaborating closely with automakers to provide the best of iPhone and the best of the car and this work takes time," Apple said.