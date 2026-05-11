 Apple Says Mac is 'Best Choice for College' in New Ad Aimed at Students - MacRumors
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Apple Says Mac is 'Best Choice for College' in New Ad Aimed at Students

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Apple today shared a new ad that promotes MacBooks as the "best choice for college."


In the 90-second video, students are frustrated by but eventually overcome creative block while working on assignments like screenplays and CADs.

"Mac laptops are your best choice for college," says Apple. "Whether you're studying business, engineering, design, or the arts — get started on Mac."

The ad is set to the song "I'VE GOT THIS ALL UNDER CONTROL" by Willow Kayne.

With the MacBook Neo, the Mac is more affordable than ever. In the U.S., the laptop starts at just $499 for college students who verify their enrollment.

Tag: Apple Ads

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Top Rated Comments

ikramerica Avatar
ikramerica
4 minutes ago at 06:57 am

*If you can find one.

https://www.macrumors.com/2026/05/05/apple-just-killed-off-three-more-macs/

https://www.macrumors.com/2026/04/27/macbook-neo-amazon-walmart/

https://www.macrumors.com/2026/05/07/apple-drop-base-macbook-neo-costs-climb/
Bestbuy has all Neos in stock except the silver 512.

All for immediate delivery, some for immediate pickup and others for pickup within a few days.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
19 minutes ago at 06:42 am
Not one of Apple's better ads. Too long and boring.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
11 minutes ago at 06:49 am

Get started on Mac*
*If you can find one.

https://www.macrumors.com/2026/05/05/apple-just-killed-off-three-more-macs/

https://www.macrumors.com/2026/04/27/macbook-neo-amazon-walmart/

https://www.macrumors.com/2026/05/07/apple-drop-base-macbook-neo-costs-climb/
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments