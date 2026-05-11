Apple Says Mac is 'Best Choice for College' in New Ad Aimed at Students
Apple today shared a new ad that promotes MacBooks as the "best choice for college."
In the 90-second video, students are frustrated by but eventually overcome creative block while working on assignments like screenplays and CADs.
"Mac laptops are your best choice for college," says Apple. "Whether you're studying business, engineering, design, or the arts — get started on Mac."
The ad is set to the song "I'VE GOT THIS ALL UNDER CONTROL" by Willow Kayne.
With the MacBook Neo, the Mac is more affordable than ever. In the U.S., the laptop starts at just $499 for college students who verify their enrollment.
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