Here's the First Real-World Look at Apple's CarPlay Ultra

by

The first videos of Apple's CarPlay Ultra experience are now available, providing a never-before-seen look at the long-anticipated iPhone-linked infotainment software.

British automaker Aston Martin today shared the first video of Apple's CarPlay Ultra experience in-action, followed by a detailed walk-through of the ‌CarPlay‌ Ultra system on Top Gear's YouTube channel, which provides the first comprehensive look at the system in the real-world.

The video shows the ‌CarPlay‌ Ultra setup process, navigation, personalizing the instrument cluster, controlling vehicle functions, widget options, customizable themes, and more.

Earlier today, Apple announced that ‌CarPlay‌‌ Ultra is now available for new Aston Martin vehicle orders in North America, and will expand to vehicles globally over the next year.

Existing Aston Martin vehicles with the automaker's next-generation infotainment system in the U.S. and Canada will be eligible for a software update at local dealers to add support for ‌‌CarPlay‌‌ Ultra in the coming weeks.

Other automakers around the world, including Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, are still working to bring ‌‌CarPlay‌‌ Ultra to drivers. ‌‌CarPlay‌‌ Ultra works with the ‌iPhone‌ 12 or later running iOS 18.5 or newer.

