AppleCare+ With Theft and Loss Coverage Expanding Beyond iPhones

There is another change coming to AppleCare+ beyond the all-new AppleCare One bundle plan.



As noted by 9to5Mac's Zac Hall, AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss plans will be available for the iPad and Apple Watch starting this Thursday, July 24. These plans are available individually, with no AppleCare One coverage required.

As the name of the plan implies, AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss includes coverage for up to two incidents of theft or loss in a one-year period, in addition to unlimited repairs for accidental damage. In the U.S., the plan starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year for the iPad, and at $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year for the Apple Watch.

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss was previously limited to the iPhone, with only regular AppleCare+ for repairs offered for the iPad and Apple Watch until now.

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss is still not available for other devices, such as the Mac, Apple TV, HomePod, AirPods, and Apple Vision Pro.

If you do prefer AppleCare One, theft and loss coverage does apply to any devices that you add to that plan, including the iPad and Apple Watch.

More details are available on the AppleCare website.