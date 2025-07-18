The MacRumors Show: We're Finally Getting a Foldable iPhone

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we catch up on all of the latest rumors about Apple's first foldable iPhone amid a multitude of reports about the device and its launch firming up for next year.

Apple's foray into foldable smartphones has been rumored for many years, but it looks like the rumors will finally come to fruition next year. Full-scale prototyping of the device reportedly began last month, Samsung has begun production on the OLED displays destined for the foldable, and it is now believed to be on track to reach launch alongside the iPhone 18 lineup in 2026

The first foldable ‌iPhone‌ is expected to feature a 7.8-inch inner display, a 5.5-inch outer display, a unique hinge system, two rear cameras (wide and ultra wide), one front-facing camera, and a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID.

It is likely to be 4.5mm or so when unfolded, and between 9mm and 9.5mm when folded. For comparison, the latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 measures 4.2mm when unfolded, and 8.9mm when folded. It also features three rear cameras, instead of Apple's anticipated two.

However, Apple is apparently seeking to outdo Samsung with a "crease-free" display thanks to an innovative design that uses a metal plate to disperse and control the stress generated by bending the display. This would be an industry first.

It is expected to cost $1,800 to $2,000. Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at $1,999.99. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

