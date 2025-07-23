Apple Announces 'AppleCare One' Subscription Plan for Multiple Devices
Apple today announced AppleCare One, a new subscription plan for customers to cover multiple devices with a single plan.
AppleCare One starts at $19.99 per month for up to three products, with the ability to add more for $5.99 per month for each additional device. The plan incudes all of the benefits that come with AppleCare+, such as unlimited repairs for accidents, priority support, battery coverage, and more.
Subscribers can freely move their devices in and out of the plan at any time. AppleCare One also enables users to add products they already own that are up to four years old, providing they are in good condition, extending beyond the current 60-day window to purchase AppleCare+. When a customer trades in a covered product with Apple, it is automatically removed from their AppleCare One plan and replaced with the new device.
AppleCare One also expands theft and loss protection to the iPad and Apple Watch. Previously, it was only available for the iPhone.
AppleCare One's pricing is the same regardless of the products that are covered. Apple says that a customer who enrolls their iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch could save up to $11 per month versus enrolling in separate AppleCare+ plans for each device.
Customers in the United States can sign up for AppleCare One starting tomorrow on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac, or by visiting an Apple Store.
