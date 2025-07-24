BMW Confirms It Has No Plans to Offer CarPlay Ultra

BMW has confirmed it will not support Apple's next-generation CarPlay Ultra platform in any of its upcoming vehicles.



This is the first unequivocal public rejection of ‌CarPlay‌ Ultra by BMW since the system's announcement. The automaker had previously issued a neutral position in 2022 following Apple's unveiling, stating:

Currently, we have placed a clear focus on further enhancing our iDrive user interface system and, as part of this development, will continue the seamless integration of Apple's ecosystem. Integral to these efforts will be an evaluation of how the latest innovations announced at WWDC can be integrated into our solutions.

Now, a BMW AG spokesperson has told BMW Blog that "BMW currently has no plans to integrate Apple ‌CarPlay‌ Ultra."

BMW's new iDrive X platform is set to launch later this year on the BMW iX3, serving as the digital foundation for all Neue Klasse models going forward. iDrive X features what BMW calls the "Panoramic Display," which projects contextual information across the lower edge of the windshield. BMW will continue to support standard ‌CarPlay‌ and Android Auto functionality, but only on the main infotainment screen.

Apple first previewed ‌CarPlay‌ Ultra at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2022, showcasing a significantly more immersive and integrated in-car interface. Unlike the standard version of ‌CarPlay‌, which is largely confined to the central infotainment display, ‌CarPlay‌ Ultra fully expands across all of a vehicle's displays. It also allows drivers to access and control core vehicle functions such as climate control and cameras through Apple's single system.

BMW's decision follows similar announcements from other major manufacturers who have opted against adopting ‌CarPlay‌ Ultra, including Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Polestar, and Renault. All four companies were previously seen as potential adopters but have since withdrawn support. Porsche, Ford, Hyundai, Genesis, Kia, Honda, Acura, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lincoln, and Nissan are all still expected to offer ‌CarPlay‌ Ultra in the future.

The timeline for adoption of ‌CarPlay‌ Ultra remains unclear, with only Aston Martin having shipped vehicles with the system to date. The pace of rollout from other confirmed partners is currently unknown.

‌CarPlay‌ Ultra effectively displaces the automaker's native user interface with Apple's design language and system logic. As a result, manufacturers that prioritize brand differentiation, software control, and even a simpler development burden, especially in the premium segment, have expressed reluctance to adopt ‌CarPlay‌ Ultra.