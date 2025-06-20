The MacRumors Show: WWDC 2025 Rumors—What Was Right and Wrong?

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we take a rumor report card-style look back at some of the biggest rumors surrounding WWDC 2025, what was predicted correctly, and what missed the mark.

One of the more surprising claims ahead of WWDC 2025 was the idea that iOS 26 would bring Stage Manager to iPhones with a USB-C port. No such feature was announced. The idea may have stemmed from broader expectations about Apple bringing pro features to more devices—but this prediction turned out to be entirely off-base.

Another rumor that didn't pan out involved the long-rumored homeOS platform. A wave of trademark filings hinted Apple might introduce a new smart home operating system. Although the filings were real and still might relate to future products, nothing resembling homeOS or a new smart home hub was mentioned at WWDC 2025. It's a good reminder that trademark activity doesn't always align with event timelines.

A few reports landed somewhere in the middle. Jon Prosser's Front Page Tech videos were largely accurate—he correctly revealed many of the iOS 26 Liquid Design changes, such as the floating tab bar and a broader translucent interface. However, his claim that app icons would become circular wasn't correct.

Similarly, the leaker known as "Majin Bu" made an accurate call about iPadOS 26 adopting a Mac-like menu bar at the top of the screen—a change that did appear. But the leaker's suggestion that this menu bar would only show up when using a Magic Keyboard didn't turn out to be true. Some reports, such as 9to5Mac's predictions that the Messages app would gain polls and a full-screen album artwork mode for music on the Lock Screen, were also correct.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman's reporting ahead of WWDC 2025 was comprehensive and overwhelmingly accurate. He revealed the new naming convention for ‌iOS 26‌, ‌iPadOS 26‌, and macOS 26, as well as major design changes like the Liquid Glass aesthetic. He also nailed reports on Mac-like enhancements to iPadOS, expanded Phone and Messages features, and the arrival of new stock apps like Games and Preview on ‌iOS 26‌. Even advanced capabilities like live translation of calls and texts were part of his pre-event reporting.

In hindsight, WWDC 2025 was a good year for Apple rumors, especially from reputable sources. But it was also a reminder that not every prediction—no matter how well-sourced—makes it onto Apple's keynote stage. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

