iOS 19 Rumored to Feature Redesigned Camera App Inspired by visionOS
iOS 19 will feature a redesigned Camera app inspired by visionOS, according to a new video from Jon Prosser, host of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech.
A re-created render of iOS 19's redesigned Camera app (Credit: Front Page Tech)
Prosser obtained video of the alleged new Camera app, but he elected to share his own re-created images to protect his sources. The images reveal that the app will allegedly gain translucent menus for various camera controls, with the design of these menus looking very similar to the visionOS interface on the Apple Vision Pro
headset.
The camera controls are split into photo and video categories, with options for recording spatial video, turning on a timer for a photo, and more. Additional controls for video resolution and frame rate pop over at the top of the screen as necessary.
Overall, the new design has a cleaner aesthetic, with more of the Camera app's viewfinder visible on the screen compared to iOS 18.
A previous rumor indicated that iOS 18 would feature a visionOS-like redesign, but that never happened. An alleged screenshot of the Camera app with translucent menus even leaked a few months after that initial rumor, but it appeared to be fake. In the end, perhaps these are changes that Apple was working on for iOS 19 instead.
It is possible the visionOS-like design changes could extend to other iOS 19 interfaces and built-in apps, but this is purely speculation. For example, Prosser visualized the translucent design extending to Home Screen
widgets.
iOS 19 should be announced at WWDC 2025 in June, and released in September.
