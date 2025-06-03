iOS 26 Messages App Rumored to Get Polls and Automatic Translate Feature
The iOS 26 Messages app will include a new translate feature, according to 9to5Mac. Messages will apparently be able to automatically translate incoming and outgoing messages when you're conversing with someone who speaks another language.
You can already long press on an incoming message and choose the translate option to translate it to another language, but it seems the process could be sped up with automatic translation options.
Apple is also said to be planning to add an option for a polls in the Messages, which would allow people in group chats to vote. The polls option could be powered by Apple Intelligence, with Apple suggesting polling categories.
9to5Mac claims that Apple is also working on several other features:
- Music - Full screen animated art on the Lock Screen.
- Notes - Markdown support.
- CarPlay - Updated user interface to match iOS 26.
All of the new features in iOS 26 will be unveiled at the 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference, which is set to begin next week.
Popular Stories
If you pay for iCloud storage on your iPhone, Apple introduced an additional perk for you this year, at no additional cost.
The perk is the ability to create invitations in the Apple Invites app for the iPhone, which was released in the App Store in February.
In the Apple Invites app, iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations for any occasion, such as birthday parties, graduations, baby...
WWDC 2025 is just one week away, with Apple's opening keynote scheduled to begin on Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Ahead of the annual developer conference, Apple updated its WWDC page today with a new "Sleek peek" tagline, which replaces the original "On the horizon" tagline that it used over the past few weeks.
The graphic for WWDC 2025 has also been updated. It is now a...
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of May 2025:
Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X ...
The alleged name of macOS 26 (yes) has leaked.
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that macOS 26 will be named macOS Tahoe, after California's scenic Lake Tahoe.
Apple previously named its Mac operating systems after big cats like Cheetah, Tiger, Leopard, and Lion. Starting with OS X Mavericks in 2013, however, Apple switched to California-themed names like...
Sony today provided a closer look at the iPhone rigs used to shoot the upcoming post-apocalyptic British horror movie "28 Years Later" (via IGN).
With a budget of $75 million, Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later will become the first major blockbuster movie to be shot on iPhone. 28 Years Later is the sequel to "28 Days Later" (2002) and "28 Weeks Later" (2007), which depict the aftermath of a...
It has been three weeks as of today since Apple released iOS 18.5, and we are still waiting for the first iOS 18.6 beta to follow.
Below, we outline everything we know about iOS 18.6 so far.
Timing
Apple's software engineers have been internally testing iOS 18.6 since late March, according to the MacRumors visitors logs.
The first betas of iOS 13.6 through iOS 16.6 were all released...