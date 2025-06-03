iOS 26 Messages App Rumored to Get Polls and Automatic Translate Feature

The iOS 26 Messages app will include a new translate feature, according to 9to5Mac. Messages will apparently be able to automatically translate incoming and outgoing messages when you're conversing with someone who speaks another language.



You can already long press on an incoming message and choose the translate option to translate it to another language, but it seems the process could be sped up with automatic translation options.

Apple is also said to be planning to add an option for a polls in the Messages, which would allow people in group chats to vote. The polls option could be powered by Apple Intelligence, with Apple suggesting polling categories.

9to5Mac claims that Apple is also working on several other features:

Music - Full screen animated art on the Lock Screen.

- Full screen animated art on the Lock Screen. Notes - Markdown support.

- Markdown support. CarPlay - Updated user interface to match ‌iOS 26‌.

All of the new features in ‌iOS 26‌ will be unveiled at the 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference, which is set to begin next week.