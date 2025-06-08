iOS 26's Liquid Glass Design is Precursor to 20th-Anniversary iPhone With Curved Glass Edges

iOS 26's shimmery new Liquid Glass design will be a precursor to the 20th-anniversary iPhone, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said that the 20th-anniversary iPhone will feature curved glass edges, extraordinarily slim bezels, and a truly edge-to-edge screen with no cutout. Inside Apple, he said that the device is known as the "Glasswing," in reference to a type of butterfly that has transparent wings.

The new iOS design will pair nicely with the simplistic, all-glass 20th-anniversary iPhone, which is expected to launch in September 2027.

The new Liquid Glass design will be unveiled during Apple's WWDC 2025 keynote this Monday.