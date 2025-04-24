iOS 19 Rumored to Add Stage Manager Support to USB-C iPhones

A leaker known as Majin Bu today claimed that iOS 19 will enable support for at least a limited version of Stage Manager on iPhone models with a USB-C port.



In a blog post citing sources, the leaker said that when an iPhone with a USB-C port is connected to an external display, users will be able to take advantage of a Stage Manager-like interface with multiple apps open at once on the screen. However, he said that there might be more limitations compared to Stage Manager on iPads.

iPhone models with a USB-C port include all iPhone 15 models and newer.

iPhones with both Lightning and USB-C ports can already be connected to external displays, but only for basic screen mirroring.

The first developer beta of iOS 19 should be available immediately after the WWDC 2025 keynote on June 9, and the software update is expected to be released to the general public in September. It is unclear if Stage Manager support on USB-C iPhones would be available in the first beta, or enabled later in the iOS 19 software cycle.

Samsung offers a similar feature called DeX on its Galaxy smartphones.

Majin Bu has a mixed track record with Apple rumors, with some hits and some misses. They were one of the sources who accurately claimed that the device succeeding the iPhone SE would be named the iPhone 16e, but they also inaccurately claimed that the device would have a Dynamic Island instead of a notch. They also accurately leaked the redesigned Milanese Loop for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the Desert Titanium color name for iPhone 16 Pro models, several iPhone cases, and much more.