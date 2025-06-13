The MacRumors Show: WWDC 2025 Recap LIVE From Apple Park

by

On this week's special episode of The MacRumors Show from Apple Park, we discuss the recap Apple's major announcements from WWDC 2025.

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos

Apple introduced a uniform naming scheme across its platforms—iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, visionOS, and macOS are now versioned by the calendar year. This includes macOS 26, titled "Tahoe." The update marks the final macOS release to support Intel-based Macs.

Liquid Glass is a new translucent design language inspired by visionOS. It dynamically refracts and reflects its surroundings across icons, menus, widgets, and controls, introducing a clear, immersive home screen experience. This is Apple's most sweeping visual refresh since iOS 7.

Nearly all of the new features in iOS 26 carry over to Apple's other platforms. Messages gains chat backgrounds, polls, and typing indicators in group threads. A new Games app aggregates event feeds, community tabs, and "Play Together" social features. The Photos app returns to a Library/Collections tabbed interface and introduces spatialized photo effects. Battery settings now include recharge‑time estimates and adaptive power mode. The Phone app is redesigned (and extended to iPad and Mac) with unified design, call screening, and Hold Assist. Apple Music offers animated album art full-screen, Music pins, AutoMix DJ transitions, and lyric translation. Finally, Maps introduces a "Visited Places" feature leveraging on‑device intelligence.

watchOS 26 debuts a refreshed Workout app layout and introduces Workout Buddy, an AI fitness coach that uses voice guidance to mark milestones, deliver stats, and celebrate records. The Apple Watch can now suggest workout music, and the Smart Stack UI adapts more intelligently. A wrist‑flick gesture dismisses notifications, and notification volume auto‑adjusts. Plus, the Notes app makes its debut on watchOS.

In visionOS 26, users can place widgets in physical space, and the system retains their position. A "Look to scroll" gesture enables more intuitive navigation, and users can now unlock iPhones via Vision Pro. The update introduces new customizable Personas and enhanced guest‑mode collaboration. New accessories such as the Logitech Muse (a 6‑DoF pen) and PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers are now supported.

iPadOS 26 embraces macOS‑style windowing—full‑screen with resizable grab handles, traffic‑light controls, flick‑to‑tile window placement, and Exposé. A persistent menu bar and revamped pointer introduce desktop-like navigation. The Files app features customizable columns, default‑app settings per file type, folder personalization, and drag‑to‑Dock support. Apple adds a standalone Preview app and the Journal app (also now on macOS). Developers gain local audio‑input APIs, video‑call recording tools, and background‑task support.

macOS 26 Tahoe adopts Liquid Glass throughout, introduces color‑and‑emoji folder customization, and brings support for Shortcut automations. Spotlight becomes a full‑featured launcher—complete with intelligent suggestions, inline app actions, Quick‑Key shortcuts, clipboard history, and developer App Intents integration. A new Applications experience replaces Launchpad.

Apple Intelligence expands with developer access to its foundation model via a new API, supporting private, offline AI integration. Visual Intelligence extends across screens, allowing direct in‑screenshot actions, while Image Playground gains support for ChatGPT image‑creation. Live Translation is built in for Messages, calls, and FaceTime captions, and these tools are now accessible through developer APIs.

YouTuber Kevin Nether, also known as "Kevin the Tech Ninja," joins us on this week's episode. See more of his work over on his YouTube channel. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel!

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as John Gruber, Mark Gurman, Kevin Nether, Jon Prosser, Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Sam Kohl, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.

Tags: The MacRumors Show, WWDC 2025

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2025 in 10 Minutes

Monday June 9, 2025 5:21 pm PDT by
At today's WWDC 2025 keynote event, Apple unveiled a new design that will inform the next decade of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS development, so needless to say, it was a busy day. Apple also unveiled a ton of new features for the iPhone, an overhauled Spotlight interface for the Mac, and a ton of updates that make the iPad more like a Mac than ever before. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel ...
Read Full Article165 comments
iPadOS 26 Apple Newsroom

Apple Says iPadOS 26 is Compatible With These iPad Models

Monday June 9, 2025 11:22 am PDT by
Apple today announced that iPadOS 26 will be compatible with the iPad models listed below. iPadOS 26 features a new Liquid Glass design, a menu bar, improved app windowing, and more. iPadOS 26 supports the following iPad models:iPad Pro (M4) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later) iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later) iPad Air (M2 and later) iPad Air (3rd generation and...
Read Full Article118 comments
iphone 16 pro models 1

17 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 17

Thursday June 12, 2025 8:58 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we often get rumored features months ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and we already have a good idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you skipped the iPhone...
Read Full Article67 comments
apple beta 26 lineup

Apple 'Sherlocked' These Apps at WWDC 2025

Wednesday June 11, 2025 7:14 am PDT by
Apple at WWDC previewed a bunch of new features coming in its updated operating systems, but certain changes will have been met with dismay by third-party developers who already offer apps with equivalent or similar features. In other words, their product has been "sherlocked" by Apple. When Apple creates an app or a feature that has functionality found in a third-party app, it is referred...
Read Full Article100 comments
iPhone Car Key WWDC 2025

Apple Says These 13 Vehicle Brands Will Soon Offer iPhone Car Keys

Monday June 9, 2025 2:38 pm PDT by
In 2020, Apple added a digital car key feature to its Wallet app, allowing users to lock, unlock, and start a compatible vehicle with an iPhone or Apple Watch. The feature is currently offered by select automakers, including Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and a handful of others, and it is set to expand further. During its WWDC 2025 keynote today, Apple said that 13...
Read Full Article27 comments
iOS 26 Screens

Here Are All the iOS 26 Features That Require iPhone 15 Pro or Newer

Thursday June 12, 2025 4:53 am PDT by
With iOS 26, Apple has introduced some major changes to the iPhone experience, headlined by the new Liquid Glass redesign that's available across all compatible devices. However, several of the update's features are exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models, since they rely on Apple Intelligence. The following features are powered by on-device large language models and machine...
Read Full Article58 comments
iOS 26 on Three iPhones

iOS 26 Includes These 100 New Features and Changes for Your iPhone

Tuesday June 10, 2025 11:59 am PDT by
Apple has announced iOS 26, and the upcoming software update includes a long list of new features and changes for iPhones. The first iOS 26 developer beta is now available, and a public beta will follow next month. The update will be released later this year. iOS 26 is compatible with the iPhone 11 and newer. Below, we have provided a high-level overview of 100 new features and changes ...
Read Full Article52 comments
iOS 26 on Three iPhones

Hate iOS 26's Liquid Glass Design? Here's How to Tone It Down

Wednesday June 11, 2025 4:22 pm PDT by
iOS 26 features a whole new design material that Apple calls Liquid Glass, with a focus on transparency that lets the content on your display shine through the controls. If you're not a fan of the look, or are having trouble with readability, there is a step that you can take to make things more opaque without entirely losing out on the new look. Apple has multiple Accessibility options that ...
Read Full Article208 comments