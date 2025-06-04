iOS 26 May Bring Full-Screen Animated Lock Screen Album Artwork

Apple Music could get more visual flair in iOS 26 with full-screen animated artwork coming to the Lock Screen, according to 9to5Mac.



The rumored feature would expand on recent changes to the Lock Screen's Now Playing view. Currently, maximized album artwork from the Now Playing widget tints the entire interface, creating a more immersive experience when controlling music playback.

iOS 26 appears set to take that concept further by introducing animated artwork that fills the entire Lock Screen, making album covers and other visuals more dynamic and engaging.

The new iOS 26 features are expected to be unveiled at the WWDC keynote event on Monday, June 9. It starts at 10:00 a.m. and while Apple will livestream it, if you can't watch, you can follow along here on MacRumors.com or on our MacRumorsLive X account. For everything else we're anticipating, check out our iOS 26 roundup.