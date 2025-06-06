iOS 26's Rumored Games App Described in More Detail in New Report

iOS 26 is rumored to include a new Games app on iPhones, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has now provided more details about it.



In a lengthy report outlining his WWDC 2025 expectations today, Gurman revealed that the Games app will have five tabs: Home, Arcade, Play Together, Library, and Search. He said that the app will look like a games-centric version of the App Store, and it will give a bigger spotlight to both App Store games and Apple Arcade games.

There will still be a Games tab in the App Store, according to Gurman, who described the new Games app as "underwhelming."

Gurman previously said that the Games app will replace Apple's longstanding Game Center feature, which lets players track their in-game achievements and compete with others on leaderboards. Game Center used to be a preinstalled app on iPhones, but it was relegated to the Settings app starting with iOS 10 in 2016.

The new Games app will be one of two new preinstalled apps on iOS 26, with the other being Preview for managing PDFs, according to Gurman.