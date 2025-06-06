iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 Rumored to Feature Apple's Preview App
iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 will include a preinstalled Preview app from Apple, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In a lengthy report outlining his WWDC 2025 expectations today, Gurman said that the Preview app will provide iPhone and iPad users with an all-in-one solution for managing, editing, and annotating PDFs.
The app will look similar to Apple's longstanding Preview app on the Mac, he said:
The software looks similar to the Mac version, and its launch screen is in the same style as apps like Pages and Keynote. It includes a big logo on the top portion of the screen advertising the Preview name and a gallery of document options below it.
iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 will be announced during Apple's WWDC 2025 keynote, which begins on Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.
