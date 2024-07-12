Apple Vision Pro Launches in UK, Canada, France, Germany, and Australia
Apple's Vision Pro spatial computing headset today arrived at Apple Store locations in the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, and Australia. The device was previously only available in Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, mainland China, and the United States.
Consumer interest in the $3,499 headset has slowed at home, and Apple will be hoping its new availability in international markets will provide a shot in the arm for ailing sales. The headset has yet to sell 100,000 units in the quarter since it launched in the U.S. in February, according to market tracker IDC.
Apple's first-ever mixed reality headset offers both augmented and virtual reality features, and it is controlled with a combination of your eyes, hands, and voice. Overall, the feedback on the Vision Pro has been varied. Many users appreciate the device's advanced hardware and technology.
However, there are concerns regarding its functionality, the ease of use of the gesture-based controls, and the device's weight and comfort during extended use. Additionally, the general application of VR technology and the limited content available for the device have drawn criticism.
Apple Stores are offering customers free Vision Pro demos on a first-come, first-served basis. It is also possible to reserve a Vision Pro demo online, with slots available over the course of the next week.
