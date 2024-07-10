Samsung Launches New Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 Smartphones, Earbuds, and More

Samsung today announced the launch of its latest flagship foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and the Galaxy Z Flip6, plus it introduced new Galaxy earbuds, new smart watches, and more.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 is Samsung's larger foldable device, featuring a 6.3-inch cover display when folded and a 7.6-inch display when opened up. The new model is the slimmest and lightest to date, with a slightly larger cover screen. Samsung designed a new dual rail hinge that is more durable, and there is a strengthened folding edge that better distributes the shock of external impacts. Enhanced layers on the main display improve the crease while boosting strength, and Samsung says it is using Gorilla Glass Victus 2, all of which make this the most durable Galaxy foldable device to date.



There's a 10-megapixel selfie camera, a 4-megapixel under-display camera, and a triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. Other features include 12GB memory, up to 256GB internal storage, a 4,400mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile chip, which is optimized for AI processing.

Galaxy Z Fold6 AI features include a Notes app with translation, summaries, auto formatting, and Composer for the keyboard that generates suggested text and can mimic your tone by analyzing past content. A sketch to image feature for the S Pen turns sketches into more detailed drawings, similar to how Apple's Image Playground feature works in the Notes app on the iPad.

Samsung partnered with Google to integrate the Google Gemini app into its new smartphones, and accessing Gemini can be done by swiping from the corner of the display. AI photo tools include Portrait Studio for creating a variety of portrait styles for images, and Instant Slow-mo for slowing a video by generating additional frames.

The smaller Galaxy Z Flip6 also has a thinner, more durable display, and the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. It features a 3.4-inch FlexWindow that unfolds into a 6.7-inch smartphone. There's a 10-megapixel selfie camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera.



An AI-based suggested replies feature can be used on the Z Flip6 to respond to texts from the cover screen. The feature analyzes your latest text messages to suggest tailored responses. The FlexWindow can take advantage of many Galaxy AI features such as Samsung Health, and there's support for additional widgets. An AI-powered Photo Ambient wallpaper is able to change in real-time based on the time and weather, and the FlexCam has a new Auto Zoom feature for finding the best framing for a shot.

Other Galaxy AI features on the new smartphones include instant translation for PDFs, equation solving much like Apple's Math Notes, browsing assist for providing translations and summaries of webpages, interpreter for one-way or continuous transcription, and real-time phone call translation.

Alongside the new smartphones, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Buds3 and the Galaxy Buds3 Pro, which have been redesigned to be more comfortable and more AirPods-like. The Buds3 have an open design, while the Buds3 Pro are in-ear with silicone tips and block out ambient noise.



Both models have ANC, but the Pro model offers adaptive noise control much like Apple's AirPods Pro. Samsung says the Buds3 Pro continually identify surrounding sound and adjust the optimal level of noise and sound. Samsung added Blade Lights LED to the Galaxy Buds3 Pro for swipe-based music and volume control.

There are two new Galaxy watches, the Galaxy Watch7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The Watch7 is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, while the Ultra model is larger at 47mm. The Ultra model is equipped with a titanium casing. With the Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung beat Apple to a rumored Apple Watch feature, sleep apnea detection. The feature is able to check for potential sides of moderate to severe sleep apnea.



Sleep apnea detection, ECG functionality, and heart rate monitoring use a new BioActive Sensor that Samsung says is more accurate. The Galaxy Watches includes a feature for measuring the production of glycation end products (AGEs) from the wrist using light sensors. Samsung explains that AGEs are a reflection of the overall biological aging process and an indication of metabolic health.

Samsung also provided more detail on the Galaxy Ring, which was first introduced earlier this year. The Galaxy ring is a smart ring that can be used alongside a Galaxy smartphone in lieu of a smart watch. It is made from titanium, comes in black, silver, or gold colors, and is available in nine sizes starting at size five. The ring has a seven day battery life and 10ATM water resistance, so Samsung says it is durable enough to wear anywhere without worry.

The ring tracks several sleep metrics, including movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart rate, and respiratory rate to provide a nightly sleep score, plus it is able to use Galaxy AI to generate an energy score. The energy score uses sleep, activity, sleeping heart rate, and sleeping heart rate variability to provide health insights. Samsung is not charging a subscription fee for the Galaxy Ring, and it has access to all data and insights from the Samsung Health app.

Samsung's new product lineup will be available on July 24, with preorders available starting today. The Galaxy Z Fold6 is priced starting at $1,900, while the Galaxy Z Flip6 is priced starting at $1,100. The Galaxy Ring is priced starting at $400, the Galaxy Watch7 is priced starting at $300, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra is priced starting at $650. Samsung's Galaxy Buds3 are priced starting at $180, and the Galaxy Buds3 Pro are priced starting at $250.

As part of the launch, Samsung is offering significant discounts with up to $1,200 in enhanced trade-in credit when purchasing a Z Fold6 or up to $650 when purchasing a Z Flip6, free storage upgrades on both models, a free band with either the Galaxy Watch Ultra or the Galaxy Watch7, plus savings on the Galaxy Buds3 series.