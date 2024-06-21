The MacRumors Show: Apple Intelligence, Vision Pro 2 Suspended, and Thinner Device Rumors

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Apple Intelligence, the apparent suspension of work on the second-generation Vision Pro headset, and Apple's rumored plans to move to thinner device designs.

Apple Intelligence is Apple's upcoming personalized AI experience for the iPhone iPad , and Mac. We look at the device limitations around the feature and address speculation that older models could have utilized the cloud processing to offer Apple Intelligence. While cloud computing is an important part of Apple's AI solution, on-device processing plays a crucial role in making Apple Intelligence functional, private, and efficient. We discuss these device requirements , including the necessity for M1 or later chips in Macs and iPads, and how these specifications should ensure a good user experience. We also explore the gradual rollout of Apple Intelligence and its implications and consider the potential workflows with Apple Intelligence, contemplating what might be possible with advanced AI integration across apps.

Next, we discuss the suspension of work on the second-generation Apple Vision Pro headset. Although Apple had reportedly been focusing on developing a lower-cost headset for some time, the news of Apple's decision to halt work the second-generation Vision Pro still comes as a surprise. We examine what this means for the future of the Apple Vision product line, including the potential benefits and drawbacks of prioritizing a less expensive model.

Lastly, we turn our attention to the future of Apple's devices, particularly the company's recently reported decision to again move toward thinner and lighter products. We delve into the ongoing debate between the benefits of thinner, more portable devices versus thicker ones with larger batteries. The M4 iPad Pro models and the upcoming "iPhone 17 Slim" demonstrate this trend, touting redesigns that aim to offer a more streamlined form factor without sacrificing battery life. We also discuss the anticipated MacBook Pro models with M4 series chips that are now expected to launch later this year.

