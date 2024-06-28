Apple Store Down in UK, Canada, and Other Countries Ahead of Vision Pro Pre-Orders [Update: It's Back Up]

by

Apple's online store went down this morning in Germany, France, Australia, the UK, and Canada, as the company prepared to begin taking Apple Vision Pro pre-orders in the five regions.

apple store down vision pro
Pre-orders begin at 5.00 a.m. Pacific Time, or the following local times. The starting prices given below in local currency are for the 256GB model minus prescription lenses and other accessories.

  • Australia – 10:00 pm AEST – $5,999
  • Canada – 5.00 a.m. PT – $4,999
  • France – 2.00 p.m. – €3,999
  • Germany – 2.00 p.m. – €3,999
  • United Kingdom – 1.00 p.m. – £3,499

‌Apple Vision Pro‌ will launch in the five countries on Friday, July 12, and interested customers can currently book a 30-minute demo of the device in their local Apple Store from launch day up until Thursday, July 18.

The Vision Pro is unquestionably Apple's most technically advanced product and a remarkable engineering achievement that impresses at first glance. However, potential buyers should visit an ‌Apple Store‌ to try it out and thoroughly research its capabilities before making a purchase. Be sure to check out our dedicated Vision Pro roundup to learn more.

Apple is expected to produce fewer than 400,000 Vision Pro headsets in 2024 due to the complexity of manufacturing, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. However, Apple is said to be already working on a new version of the ‌‌Apple Vision Pro‌‌ for 2025 that will be priced more affordably.

Related Roundup: Apple Vision Pro
Buyer's Guide: Vision Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Popular Stories

apple watch x 91mobiles

Alleged First Look at Apple Watch X / Series 10 With 2-Inch Display

Wednesday June 26, 2024 2:44 am PDT by
Apple is rumored to be planning a revamp of the Apple Watch for the device's tenth anniversary, and 91mobiles claims to have sourced CAD renders of what could be the "Apple Watch X" or Apple Watch Series 10 from industry insiders. The site claims that the renders are of a "larger" model featuring a 2-inch display. The current Apple Watch Series 9 has a 1.7-inch display, while the Apple Watch ...
Read Full Article189 comments
iOS 18 and AirPods Pro Feature

iOS 18 to Bring These 5 New Features to AirPods Pro

Wednesday June 26, 2024 6:59 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iOS 18 software update is packed with features for supported iPhones, but it also promises to make your AirPods Pro experience better with a handful of sophisticated new capabilities that draw from machine learning improvements and AI enhancements. The following five AirPods Pro features are expected to arrive later this year, when iOS 18 is released to the general public in ...
Read Full Article57 comments
airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and More

Tuesday June 25, 2024 12:35 pm PDT by
Apple today released new firmware update for several products, including the Lightning and USB-C versions of the AirPods Pro 2, the first-generation AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max, the second and third-generation AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro, and the PowerBeats Pro. The second-generation AirPods Pro models, the PowerBeats Pro, and the Beats Fit Pro now have firmware version 6F8, up from 6F7,...
Read Full Article55 comments
verizon

International Roaming Outage Affecting Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile Customers [Updated]

Thursday June 27, 2024 2:49 am PDT by
There appears to be an ongoing outage with international roaming across multiple cellular networks, with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile customers abroad complaining about the issue on social networks and cellular community forums. Customers traveling internationally have been without service since late Wednesday for hours at a time, with many losing cellular, text, and data. That has left many...
Read Full Article76 comments
iOS 18 on iPhone Feature

Everything New in iOS 18 Beta 2

Monday June 24, 2024 12:52 pm PDT by
Apple today released the second betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to developers, and the software adds support for new features that Apple is working on, plus it tweaks some of the interface changes that have been made in the updates. Apple will refine iOS 18 over the course of the next few months, with multiple changes and refinements expected from now until September. We've highlighted...
Read Full Article124 comments

Top Rated Comments

AppZ.Zero Avatar
AppZ.Zero
1 day ago at 04:03 am
First Item from Apple in a long period of time where i have exactly no urge to try and buy. VR is just a compromise.
Score: 37 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chrisone Avatar
chrisone
1 day ago at 04:05 am
Only real use-case I can see: Buy, store and sell in 30 years un-opened.
Score: 35 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
1 day ago at 05:26 am

You definitely won't get an equivalent product at a reduced price next year. They'll have to make many compromises to get the price down to halfway palatable levels. So those few who actually consider getting one now probably don't have a reason to wait. The next one will be for people who'd never consider spending 4000€ in the first place.
PORT VILA, VANUATU - Apple today previewed the Apple Vision Ultra. Designed from the ground up with a stunning battery free design, the new Vision Ultra will deliver limitless use without the need for recharging. Vision Ultra gives you the magic of Apple Reality like never before. Wearers can discover and use Apple’s innovative lineup of apps and services, receive exceptional images from class leading Apple Intelligence enhanced holograms, and get more out of their Vision than ever before.



Attachment Image

Attachment Image
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Godspeed8230 Avatar
Godspeed8230
1 day ago at 04:07 am
Maybe I'm being too critical, but why should I buy a product this year that will be released next year at a reduced price and maybe even improved?

This is so very clearly a beta type of product with a premium price (I mean €4000? That's just insane.) and really only for hardcore fans, a few companies and tech enthusiasts with a very high disposable income. Apart from that, I don't really see a target group.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lanomds1 Avatar
lanomds1
1 day ago at 04:44 am
I can't understand how is this product allowed by the DMA in the EU as it can expand the Mac display only and not any other PC whilst iPhone mirroring, that is basically the inverse feature, was canceled because of the same DMA. If the Vision Pro can do it, why not my Mac with the iPhone?
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
James_C Avatar
James_C
22 hours ago at 07:34 am

Love how they just use the same US figure $3499 in the UK £3499 ($4421)
I love how people forget the UK Price includes sales tax, but the US does not.

If the US price included the same amount of sales tax = $3499*1.2 at exchange rate of 1.25 = £3,359. Yes the UK is more expensive but not as much as ignoring UK VAT.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments