Apple Store Down in UK, Canada, and Other Countries Ahead of Vision Pro Pre-Orders [Update: It's Back Up]

Apple's online store went down this morning in Germany, France, Australia, the UK, and Canada, as the company prepared to begin taking Apple Vision Pro pre-orders in the five regions.



Pre-orders begin at 5.00 a.m. Pacific Time, or the following local times. The starting prices given below in local currency are for the 256GB model minus prescription lenses and other accessories.

Australia – 10:00 pm AEST – $5,999

Canada – 5.00 a.m. PT – $4,999

France – 2.00 p.m. – €3,999

Germany – 2.00 p.m. – €3,999

United Kingdom – 1.00 p.m. – £3,499

‌Apple Vision Pro‌ will launch in the five countries on Friday, July 12, and interested customers can currently book a 30-minute demo of the device in their local Apple Store from launch day up until Thursday, July 18.

The Vision Pro is unquestionably Apple's most technically advanced product and a remarkable engineering achievement that impresses at first glance. However, potential buyers should visit an ‌Apple Store‌ to try it out and thoroughly research its capabilities before making a purchase. Be sure to check out our dedicated Vision Pro roundup to learn more.

Apple is expected to produce fewer than 400,000 Vision Pro headsets in 2024 due to the complexity of manufacturing, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. However, Apple is said to be already working on a new version of the ‌‌Apple Vision Pro‌‌ for 2025 that will be priced more affordably.