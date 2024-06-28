Apple Vision Pro Launches in China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore

by

Apple's Vision Pro spatial computing headset today arrived at Apple Store locations across China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore. The launches mark the first time the Vision Pro has been officially available outside of the United States, where the device has been on sale since February.

Apple Vision Pro availability Wangfujing Beijing first purchase
Consumer interest in the $3,499 headset has reportedly waned at home, where sales are said to have slowed in the five months since its launch. Apple Vision Pro is set to launch in the United Kingdom and Canada on July 12.

The headset will also launch on the same day in Australia, France, and Germany, as part of a staggered release in additional markets, which may be just what the company needs to reinvigorate enthusiasm for the device.

Reviews for the device have been mixed overall. For the most part, users have been impressed with the hardware and the technology introduced by the Vision Pro, but there are questions about the actual function of the device, the intuitiveness of the gesture-based control, the weight and comfort, and VR in general.

During WWDC earlier this month, Apple announced visionOS 2, the first major update to the Vision Pro's operating system. ‌visionOS 2‌ includes several new features and changes, including a redesigned Photos app with SharePlay support, the ability to turn existing 2D photos into spatial photos, a larger ultra-wide version of Mac Virtual Display that is equivalent to two 4K monitors side by side, plus support for a physical mouse.

contacos Avatar
contacos
23 hours ago at 02:40 am
I received a free AVP in Germany about a month ago as a developer to test our app from my Company. I was expecting to be blown away, similar to the first time I switched from a Nokia phone to an iPhone back in the day, but that wasn't the case unfortunately.

I also own a Quest 3, which was my first VR experience and initially wowed me. However, being familiar with VR set my expectations very high for the 4k (Euro) AVP.

Watching movies does look much better on the AVP, which is expected. Part of my frustration with the Quest is the lack of native media apps (like Disney+), leaving me stuck with 720p resolutions.

Eye tracking on the AVP is nice but can be frustrating. I'm so used to the Quest's controls that I miss the feedback and holding "controls" in my hand. It's also annoying that every guest has to redo the eye setup in guest mode unless I'm missing something.

In terms of navigation, I prefer the Quest's proper dock at the bottom over the AVP's floating elements, which behave differently depending on the context. For example, the Control Center appears only by looking up, which often doesn't work well, especially in apps like Disney+ (at least for me).

Many apps on the AVP feel gimmicky, like demo videos you'd see in a store. While cute, they're not something I would rewatch often.

One of my biggest disappointments, considering the price, is the pass-through feature. I expected it to be much better, but it hardly surpasses the Quest's latest update (at least in my Apartment settings). For instance, my iPhone screen flickers, and the digits on my AC timer move around as if I'm drunk. I don't know, I expected more improvement over a 300 EUR device.

The whole "see your eye" thingy (forgot its name) is completely unnecessary to me. They could just remove it to save money on the next version for all I care. In fact, release a 1k version that only supports media consumption and we have a deal!

Oh, and I'm not sure if attaching the cushion with a magnet was the best idea. One wrong move and you could easily damage the device. It feels really delicate, especially when handing it over to a guest. You have to be very specific about how they should hold it when taking it off to avoid any issues.

To conclude, this isn't a "Pro" Quest post. I hardly use either device now. There's a subconscious reluctance to put it on, and once I do, I use it for a while, but the process feels like a drag. Call it lazy.
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CausticSoda Avatar
CausticSoda
23 hours ago at 02:50 am
The wall of clappers - cringe! I had that once for an iPhone I purchased about 3 days after it had launched. I think it was the X. Around six employees rushed to the door and applauded me on the way out.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hsoj1006 Avatar
hsoj1006
21 hours ago at 05:05 am
Maybe I am in the minority, but I just don't understand the point of it. I have my devices and enjoy using them. I don't need something on my head/face to see this stuff. Maybe I am old and content with what I have, and I am all about future tech, but this isn't it.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
stocklen Avatar
stocklen
23 hours ago at 02:31 am

I cannot wait to try one out when it comes to the UK. I’m not interested in this model, but a pair of glasses, yes please.

I’ve been filming spacial video of my baby daughter since it launched and can’t wait to watch them
Honestly... buy a Meta Quest 3.

Not only is is more than comparable to the VP, at a fraction of the price...

But Meta have been pulling out all the stops since the VP launched to 'copy' some of the more uniques aspects of the VP....

As of now you can view those precious spacial videos on the MQ3... and panoramic photos just the same as VP...

And in the near future they are implementing multiple window placement just like VP.

Honestly the MQ3 is fantastic value and gives you pretty much everything the VP does right now.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Scott6666 Avatar
Scott6666
21 hours ago at 04:52 am
I have one but would not buy it again if I knew then what I know now. I kept past the 14 day return period hoping there would be some decent pace of new apps, content and features. But almost nothing has come. Apple has failed wildly in being prepared to support its hardware capabilities with a reasonable level of content.

No one new should be buying this thing.

Let the existing US buyers suffer the pains of getting this technology off the ground.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FattiesGoneWild Avatar
FattiesGoneWild
22 hours ago at 04:11 am

Y’all really love to see apple fail lol
Only a stupid and way over priced product. I own many Apple items.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
