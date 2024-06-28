Apple Vision Pro Launches in China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore
Apple's Vision Pro spatial computing headset today arrived at Apple Store locations across China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore. The launches mark the first time the Vision Pro has been officially available outside of the United States, where the device has been on sale since February.
Consumer interest in the $3,499 headset has reportedly waned at home, where sales are said to have slowed in the five months since its launch. Apple Vision Pro is set to launch in the United Kingdom and Canada on July 12.
The headset will also launch on the same day in Australia, France, and Germany, as part of a staggered release in additional markets, which may be just what the company needs to reinvigorate enthusiasm for the device.
Reviews for the device have been mixed overall. For the most part, users have been impressed with the hardware and the technology introduced by the Vision Pro, but there are questions about the actual function of the device, the intuitiveness of the gesture-based control, the weight and comfort, and VR in general.
During WWDC earlier this month, Apple announced visionOS 2, the first major update to the Vision Pro's operating system. visionOS 2 includes several new features and changes, including a redesigned Photos app with SharePlay support, the ability to turn existing 2D photos into spatial photos, a larger ultra-wide version of Mac Virtual Display that is equivalent to two 4K monitors side by side, plus support for a physical mouse.
