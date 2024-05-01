Will the New iPad Pro Really Have the M4 Chip?

While Apple's upcoming iPad Pro models have been expected to feature the M3 chip for over a year, recent reports have unexpectedly suggested that the new devices will instead feature the as-yet-unannounced M4 chip.



Last week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that he now believes there is a "strong possibility" that the upcoming ‌iPad Pro‌ models will be equipped with Apple's next-generation M4 chip, rather than the M3 chip that debuted in the MacBook Pro and iMac six months ago. He said a key new feature of the M4 chip will be an upgraded Neural Engine that boosts performance for AI tasks, and he believes Apple will market the next ‌iPad Pro‌ as an AI-powered device.

Introducing the M4 chip in an iPad and only six months after the previous chip generation would be unprecedented moves. Yet this is not the first time that the new ‌iPad Pro‌ models have been rumored to feature the M4 chip. In March, the chip details of 16 new Apple devices were revealed by a source with a proven track record of sharing accurate information about Apple's plans.

The disclosed technical information contained four identifiers for an unreleased chip that relates to the upcoming 11- and 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models display sizes. This sequence of identifiers suggested that the ‌iPad Pro‌ will contain the M4 chip, rather than the M3. With Gurman now supporting this possibility and the potential of an AI focus, it seems like an increasingly likely eventuality.

If Apple does introduce the M4 chip in the new ‌iPad Pro‌, its Apple silicon roadmap would appear to be moving faster than expected. It is possible that TSMC's N3E production volume remains low, making it more suitable for a device like the ‌iPad‌ rather than the iPhone or Mac at this point in time.

Apple is expected to announce the new ‌iPad Pro‌ models at its "Let Loose" event on May 7. Do you think the new ‌iPad Pro‌ will contain the M4 chip and why? Let us know what you think in the comments.