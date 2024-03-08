The MacRumors Show: Apple's New MacBook Air With M3!

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Apple's new MacBook Air models featuring the M3 chip.

We delve into the new machines' features, exploring upgrades such as the M3 chip, improved microphones, and more versatile external display support. We discuss the MacBook Air's ideal configurations and key buying decisions, weighing the new machines up against the MacBook Pro, and take a look at where the ‌MacBook Air‌ could be headed next amid reports of an significant upgrade to OLED display technology in the future. We also discuss the rest of Apple's rumored announcements for March, which include new OLED iPad Pro models, a new Apple Pencil, and a redesigned Magic Keyboard accessory.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up for our discussion about Apple's decision to cancel its long-rumored electric vehicle project.

