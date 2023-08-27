Gurman: Redesigned Magic Keyboard to Accompany New iPad Pro

Apple's next-generation iPad Pro will launch alongside a redesigned Magic Keyboard accessory that makes the device more laptop-like, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the next-generation ‌iPad Pro‌ will be the first major update to the product since 2018, introducing "fundamental changes." The new models, apparently codenamed "J717," "J718," "J720," and "J721," will feature the M3 Apple silicon chip, OLED displays, and 11- and 13-inch size options.

Along with the significant overhaul of the tablet itself, the updated version of the Magic Keyboard for iPad will offer a larger trackpad, addressing criticisms of the current model, and "makes the ‌iPad Pro‌ look even more like a laptop than the current setup."

The new ‌iPad Pro‌ and Magic Keyboard are not expected to debut until the spring or early summer of 2024, and anything other than minor updates to the other ‌iPad‌ models are not anticipated to arrive before then. The significant refresh to the product line could boost Apple's sluggish tablet sales next year.

unodostres Avatar
unodostres
20 minutes ago at 12:11 pm

One of Apple's biggest mistakes was adding a cursor to the iPad. iPad is a touch first device, so it should be a touch first device. Magic keyboard with trackpad makes no sense and it's a classic case of listening to the customer who is wrong. Imagine when the iPhone was first released and everyone complained about a lack of keyboard.

What makes even less sense is a touchscreen Mac. Hope Apple never makes one. Such an incredibly stupid idea.
Um...touch still works just fine. It's an addition that's optional if you want to use it. And plenty do! Talk about the customer being wrong...
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NEPOBABY Avatar
NEPOBABY
13 minutes ago at 12:17 pm

One of Apple's biggest mistakes was adding a cursor to the iPad. iPad is a touch first device, so it should be a touch first device. Magic keyboard with trackpad makes no sense and it's a classic case of listening to the customer who is wrong. Imagine when the iPhone was first released and everyone complained about a lack of keyboard so Apple shrinks the screen and adds a keyboard to the iPhone.

Apple should just ditch the magic keyboard and trackpad IMO. Let iPad be iPad and let Mac be Mac.

What makes even less sense is a touchscreen Mac. Hope Apple never makes one. Such an incredibly stupid idea.
Your whole post is remarkably bad.

Really bad.

People were asking for mouse input.

Especially disabled people who can't use touch devices but can use mice.

That's why the cursor was originally an 'Accessibility' item.

You seem to think the world revolves around you and only how you want to use a device.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thadoggfather Avatar
thadoggfather
12 minutes ago at 12:18 pm

One of Apple's biggest mistakes was adding a cursor to the iPad. iPad is a touch first device, so it should be a touch first device. Magic keyboard with trackpad makes no sense and it's a classic case of listening to the customer who is wrong. Imagine when the iPhone was first released and everyone complained about a lack of keyboard so Apple shrinks the screen and adds a keyboard to the iPhone.

Apple should just ditch the magic keyboard and trackpad IMO. Let iPad be iPad and let Mac be Mac.

What makes even less sense is a touchscreen Mac. Hope Apple never makes one. Such an incredibly stupid idea.
their BIGGEST mistake? Optional accessibility? How in the..
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
greenbreadmmm Avatar
greenbreadmmm
8 minutes ago at 12:22 pm

One of Apple's biggest mistakes was adding a cursor to the iPad. iPad is a touch first device, so it should be a touch first device. Magic keyboard with trackpad makes no sense and it's a classic case of listening to the customer who is wrong. Imagine when the iPhone was first released and everyone complained about a lack of keyboard so Apple shrinks the screen and adds a keyboard to the iPhone.

Apple should just ditch the magic keyboard and trackpad IMO. Let iPad be iPad and let Mac be Mac.

What makes even less sense is a touchscreen Mac. Hope Apple never makes one. Such an incredibly stupid idea.
this is a really bad take..
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bbednarz Avatar
bbednarz
7 minutes ago at 12:24 pm

One of Apple's biggest mistakes was adding a cursor to the iPad. iPad is a touch first device, so it should be a touch first device. Magic keyboard with trackpad makes no sense and it's a classic case of listening to the customer who is wrong. Imagine when the iPhone was first released and everyone complained about a lack of keyboard so Apple shrinks the screen and adds a keyboard to the iPhone.

Apple should just ditch the magic keyboard and trackpad IMO. Let iPad be iPad and let Mac be Mac.

What makes even less sense is a touchscreen Mac. Hope Apple never makes one. Such an incredibly stupid idea.
this might be the worst post ive ever seen. if it wasnt for the Magic Keyboard I probably wouldnt own an iPad. it compliments it perfectly while im sitting at my desk. easily detaches for when I want to take it to go.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
