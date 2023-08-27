Gurman: Redesigned Magic Keyboard to Accompany New iPad Pro

Apple's next-generation iPad Pro will launch alongside a redesigned Magic Keyboard accessory that makes the device more laptop-like, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the next-generation ‌iPad Pro‌ will be the first major update to the product since 2018, introducing "fundamental changes." The new models, apparently codenamed "J717," "J718," "J720," and "J721," will feature the M3 Apple silicon chip, OLED displays, and 11- and 13-inch size options.

Along with the significant overhaul of the tablet itself, the updated version of the Magic Keyboard for iPad will offer a larger trackpad, addressing criticisms of the current model, and "makes the ‌iPad Pro‌ look even more like a laptop than the current setup."

The new ‌iPad Pro‌ and Magic Keyboard are not expected to debut until the spring or early summer of 2024, and anything other than minor updates to the other ‌iPad‌ models are not anticipated to arrive before then. The significant refresh to the product line could boost Apple's sluggish tablet sales next year.