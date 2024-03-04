Apple Announces New MacBook Air Models With M3 Chip

Apple today announced new MacBook Air models in 13- and 15-inch sizes featuring the M3 chip.

In addition to the M3 chip, the new ‌MacBook Air‌ gains Wi-Fi 6E, Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum microphone modes, and enhanced voice clarity in audio and video calls.

With M3, MacBook Air is up to 60 percent faster than the model with the M1 chip and up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. And with a faster and more efficient Neural Engine in M3, MacBook Air continues to be the world’s best consumer laptop for AI. The 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air both feature a strikingly thin and light design, up to 18 hours of battery life, a stunning Liquid Retina display, and new capabilities, including support for up to two external displays and up to 2x faster Wi-Fi than the previous generation.

Pre-orders of the new ‌MacBook Air‌ start today, with orders arriving to customers on Friday, March 8. It continues to be available in Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, and Silver with a starting price of $1,099.

More to follow...