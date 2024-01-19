The MacRumors Show: Apple Vision Pro Pre-Orders, CES 2024, and Samsung's New AI Phones

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss CES 2024, Samsung's S24 lineup, and the latest news surrounding Apple's Vision Pro headset.

We take a look at some of the latest advancements in TV technology, including transparent models from LG , and AI assistants like Rabbit R1 . We also look at some of the tentpole features of Samsung's new Galaxy S24 lineup , such as a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and a wave of AI tools designed for enhancing photography and videography, editing text, and more.

Following Apple's announcement of the impending launch of the Vision Pro headset on February 2, we discuss the device's potential to redefine the AR/VR space, especially in the context of productivity workflows. We also address potential concerns regarding comfort and design, storage configurations, and our sense of anticipation about the device's launch.

The MacRumors Show is now exclusively on its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips going forward:

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show , catch up for our look forward at all of Apple's biggest rumored announcements for 2024.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests like Kevin Nether, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Luke Miani, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, Quinn Nelson, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.