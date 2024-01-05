The MacRumors Show: Everything to Expect From Apple in 2024

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we take a look forward at all of Apple's biggest rumored announcements for 2024.

September will likely see the introduction of the iPhone 16, featuring Spatial Video capture and the Action button, and the iPhone 16 Pro, touting larger displays, a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera, and a new "Capture button." The "Apple Watch X," fourth-generation AirPods, and refreshed AirPods Max with USB-C are also expected to emerge around September.

Apple could close out the year with the seventh-generation iPad mini, the 11th-generation iPad, and a new Mac mini with the M3 and M3 Pro chips. We could also see new MacBook Pros with M4 series chips, but the timing of these devices is more unclear.

The MacRumors Show is now exclusively on its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips going forward:

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show , catch up for our look back Apple's 2023.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests like Kevin Nether, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Luke Miani, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, Quinn Nelson, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.