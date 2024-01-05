The MacRumors Show: Everything to Expect From Apple in 2024

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we take a look forward at all of Apple's biggest rumored announcements for 2024.

2024 is shaping up to be a very busy year for Apple, likely kicking off with the launch of the Vision Pro headset around February. Redesigned iPad Pro models with larger display and OLED technology, the M3 chip, and new accessories are expected to follow in March, as well as next-generation iPad Air models with a new, 12.9-inch size option. watchOS 11, iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, visionOS 2, and tvOS 18 will likely be previewed in June at WWDC, potentially alongside the M3 Ultra Mac Studio. A refreshed Apple TV 4K with a faster chip could also launch in the first half of the year.

September will likely see the introduction of the iPhone 16, featuring Spatial Video capture and the Action button, and the iPhone 16 Pro, touting larger displays, a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera, and a new "Capture button." The "Apple Watch X," fourth-generation AirPods, and refreshed AirPods Max with USB-C are also expected to emerge around September.

Apple could close out the year with the seventh-generation iPad mini, the 11th-generation iPad, and a new Mac mini with the M3 and M3 Pro chips. We could also see new MacBook Pros with M4 series chips, but the timing of these devices is more unclear.

