Apple Announces February 2 Launch Date for Vision Pro Headset

Apple today announced that the Vision Pro headset will launch in the United States on Friday, February 2.



The headset will be available at all Apple Store locations in the United States, as well as via the online ‌Apple Store‌. Apple CEO Tim Cook today said:

The era of spatial computing has arrived. Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.

Apple says that the Vision Pro is "a revolutionary spatial computer that transforms how people work, collaborate, connect, relive memories, and enjoy entertainment."

The Vision Pro is set to be available starting at $3,499 with 256GB of storage. Pre-orders begin two weeks prior to launch, opening on Friday, January 19 at 5 a.m. PST.