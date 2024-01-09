CES 2024: Rabbit r1 AI Assistant Wants to Do Tasks for You

by

AI startup Rabbit today announced the launch of the Rabbit r1, a mobile device that's designed to simplify the experience of using a smartphone. The r1 runs rabbit OS, an operating system powered by a Large Action Model (LAM).

rabbit r1
The Large Action Model is able to learn how humans use computers, or more specifically, how r1 users take advantage of apps. Rabbit says that the r1 can understand complex user intentions, operate user interfaces, and perform actions on behalf of the user. The OS was trained on data from people interacting with apps, allowing the r1 to do tasks like ordering pizza, booking ride services, playing music, communicating with people, and more, through voice commands.


The Rabbit r1 can be interacted with using a push-to-talk button on the side, and it understands natural language requests. There are no apps on the r1, and tasks are performed over the internet.

Designed in partnership with Teenage Engineering, the r1 has a 2.88-inch touch screen, a camera that rotates for capturing photos and videos and taking video calls, a scroll wheel for navigation purposes, and a USB-C port for charging. There is a 1,000mAh battery, and battery life depends on usage. While there is no subscription associated with the Rabbit r1, it does need a SIM card for cellular data.

Users can teach the r1 to perform tasks, including multi-step tasks such as researching a location, booking a hotel, securing restaurant recommendations, and finding activities. Once the r1 has learned a task, it can repeat the action independently. It supposedly can even interact with apps like Photoshop, performing multi-step actions within the software.

The Rabbit r1 needs to be provided with a user's logins for various services in order to complete tasks involving those services.

The Rabbit r1 can be pre-ordered from the Rabbit website for $200. It is expected to ship to customers in March or April of 2024

Tag: CES 2024

Top Rated Comments

Verified Whiskey Avatar
Verified Whiskey
49 minutes ago at 02:11 pm
This seems.. interesting. I wonder what the security will be like, providing login credentials to it. And no ongoing subscription to help keep up with security measures over time.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Stenik Avatar
Stenik
26 minutes ago at 02:35 pm
Yet another low for mankind
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Radin.Y Avatar
Radin.Y
21 minutes ago at 02:40 pm
Only if Siri could do half of that!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Plans to Expand iPhone Driver's Licenses to These 8 U.S. States

Saturday January 6, 2024 9:34 am PST by
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with Wallet app IDs only supported in...
Read Full Article
iPhone 6s MacRumors YouTube

Apple Starts Sending 'Batterygate' Settlement Payments to iPhone Users

Saturday January 6, 2024 7:54 am PST by
Apple in 2020 agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class action lawsuit in the U.S. that accused the company of "secretly throttling" some iPhone models, and payouts finally started going out this week to individuals who submitted a claim. The website for the so-called "batterygate" settlement said payments would likely start to be distributed this January, and payouts have began on...
Read Full Article264 comments
iPhone 6s MacRumors YouTube

Some iPhone Users Receiving $92 Payment From Apple

Sunday January 7, 2024 7:49 am PST by
Apple in 2020 agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class action lawsuit in the U.S. that accused the company of "secretly throttling" some iPhone models, and payouts finally started going out this week to individuals who submitted a claim. MacRumors readers Ken Strand and Michael Burkhardt are among those who have received payments of $92.17 per claim from Apple. The lawsuit was...
Read Full Article
iPhone 16 Pro Perspective Feature

Here's What the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Will Look Like

Thursday January 4, 2024 1:05 pm PST by
MacRumors recently received new information on Apple's 2024 iPhone lineup, including a look at prototypes of the Pro devices. We've created a series of mockups based on Apple's internal designs, and while the prototypes are not quite finalized, our images represent the clearest look yet of what we can expect from the next-generation iPhones at this point in time. Building on the curved...
Read Full Article199 comments
aapl logo banner

Apple Just Broke a Tradition It Held for 12 Years

Monday January 1, 2024 1:00 am PST by
Apple has broken a tradition it maintained for 12 years, releasing no new iPads in 2023 – the first time that the company has chosen to not launch a new tablet in an entire calendar year since the introduction of the product line. From its debut in 2010, the iPad has been an important product for Apple and the clear tablet market leader, releasing at least one new model every year. In...
Read Full Article193 comments
Apple WWCD23 Vision Pro EyeSight 230605

Apple Announces February 2 Launch Date for Vision Pro Headset

Monday January 8, 2024 6:03 am PST by
Apple today announced that the Vision Pro headset will launch in the United States on Friday, February 2. The headset will be available at all Apple Store locations in the United States, as well as via the online Apple Store. Apple CEO Tim Cook today said: The era of spatial computing has arrived. Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its...
Read Full Article248 comments
apple card savings account

Apple Card Savings Account Receives Another Rate Increase

Thursday January 4, 2024 7:07 pm PST by
Apple today increased the Apple Card savings account's APY to 4.35%, according to a notification sent to cardholders, including MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. This is the second increase to the savings account's APY in as many months, after Apple raised it from 4.15% to 4.25% in December. Apple's rate now matches that offered by popular high-yield savings accounts from American Express...
Read Full Article59 comments
iPad Pro OLED Feature 2

OLED iPad Pros Could Start From $1,500, Rising to as Much as $2,000

Monday January 8, 2024 4:09 am PST by
Apple's upcoming OLED iPad Pro will start at $1,500, rising to between $1,800 and $2,000 depending on size and configuration, representing a major increase in prices compared to Apple's current equivalents. That's according to a new report on the news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Naver blog. This is the second time a Korean source has claimed that Apple's new iPad Pros will be...
Read Full Article199 comments