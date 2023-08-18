The MacRumors Show: Apple Watch X and iPhone SE 4 Rumors

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss two of the most significantly redesigned devices Apple is rumored to have in store: The "Apple Watch X" and the fourth-generation iPhone SE.

Apple is reportedly planning a complete revamp of the Apple Watch for the device's tenth anniversary titled "Apple Watch X," similar to 2017's iPhone X that celebrated ten years of the ‌iPhone‌. Since the original Apple Watch was unveiled in 2014 and launched in 2015, it is not clear whether the Apple Watch X will be released in 2024 or 2025.

Apple is apparently working on a thinner casing for the Apple Watch X, as well as different ways for bands to attach to the device to create more internal space for bigger batteries or other components. The Apple Watch X could coincide with Apple's introduction of microLED display technology, which surpasses the color and clarity of existing OLED screens. It may also be the first Apple Watch to feature blood pressure monitoring, and there are other reports about it sporting a larger display.

In other news, Apple is believed to be planning a major overhaul of its low-cost ‌iPhone‌. The fourth-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ is expected to be based on the iPhone 14, bringing Face ID and an OLED display to the ‌iPhone SE‌ for the first time, but with the same single rear camera setup as the current model.

It is also rumored to feature a USB-C port, Apple's long-rumored custom 5G modem, and an Action Button like the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. This would be a clear differentiator between the ‌iPhone SE‌ and the iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, which are not expected to offer the Action Button. The new device is not expected to launch until 2025.

