The MacRumors Show: Apple Watch X and iPhone SE 4 Rumors

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss two of the most significantly redesigned devices Apple is rumored to have in store: The "Apple Watch X" and the fourth-generation iPhone SE.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos

Apple is reportedly planning a complete revamp of the Apple Watch for the device's tenth anniversary titled "Apple Watch X," similar to 2017's iPhone X that celebrated ten years of the ‌iPhone‌. Since the original Apple Watch was unveiled in 2014 and launched in 2015, it is not clear whether the Apple Watch X will be released in 2024 or 2025.

Apple is apparently working on a thinner casing for the Apple Watch X, as well as different ways for bands to attach to the device to create more internal space for bigger batteries or other components. The Apple Watch X could coincide with Apple's introduction of microLED display technology, which surpasses the color and clarity of existing OLED screens. It may also be the first Apple Watch to feature blood pressure monitoring, and there are other reports about it sporting a larger display.

In other news, Apple is believed to be planning a major overhaul of its low-cost ‌iPhone‌. The fourth-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ is expected to be based on the iPhone 14, bringing Face ID and an OLED display to the ‌iPhone SE‌ for the first time, but with the same single rear camera setup as the current model.

It is also rumored to feature a USB-C port, Apple's long-rumored custom 5G modem, and an Action Button like the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. This would be a clear differentiator between the ‌iPhone SE‌ and the iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, which are not expected to offer the Action Button. The new device is not expected to launch until 2025.

Listen to The MacRumors Show in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. Watch a video version of the show on the MacRumors YouTube channel.


If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up with our discussion about Apple's next event, which is rumored to see the unveiling of the ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup, Apple Watch Series 9, and second-generation Apple Watch Ultra.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for more episodes, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by exciting guests like Andru Edwards, Kevin Nether, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Mark Gurman, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, Quinn Nelson, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Sara Dietschy, Luke Miani, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, iJustine, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, Jon Rettinger, and Rene Ritchie. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the show, and let us know what subjects you would like the podcast to cover in the future.

Tag: The MacRumors Show

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Blue Front Perspective Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Expected to Launch Next Month With These 12 New Features

Tuesday August 15, 2023 9:01 am PDT by
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, many new features have been rumored for the Pro and Pro Max models in particular, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, Action button, and more. Below, we have recapped 12 new features and changes rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models. A17 Bionic chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be...
Read Full Article
iPhone 15 Cyan Feature 1

iPhone 15 Seemingly Spotted in Regulatory Database as Launch Nears

Wednesday August 16, 2023 8:53 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 is believed to have been identified in India's regulatory database, less than a month before the device is expected to be officially unveiled. Last August, just a few weeks before the announcement of the iPhone 14 lineup, a single iPhone 14 model was spotted in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database with the model number A2882. This turned out to be the standard...
Read Full Article36 comments
General iOS 17 Feature Blue Green

Everything New in iOS 17 Beta 6

Tuesday August 15, 2023 2:50 pm PDT by
We're likely less than a month away from the launch of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, which means beta testing will soon be wrapping up. Apple is now providing weekly beta updates, seeding out the sixth beta today. As we approach the end of the beta testing period, updates are getting smaller with Apple focusing on crucial refinements and polish, but there are still a few changes in the latest beta...
Read Full Article120 comments
apple card feature2

Apple Card Monthly Financing No Longer Available for SIM-Free iPhones

Tuesday August 15, 2023 9:43 am PDT by
Apple today updated its U.S. Apple Card Monthly Installment plan to require those who use the feature to purchase an iPhone that is linked to AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile. With this change, the Apple Card Monthly Installment plan can no longer be used to purchase a SIM-free iPhone. All iPhones purchased through the Apple Card Monthly Installment plan are unlocked so carrier switching is...
Read Full Article257 comments
iPhone 15 Cyan and Magenta Frosted Back Feature

New iPhone Starts Production Outside China Prior to Announcement for First Time

Wednesday August 16, 2023 4:32 am PDT by
Apple supplier Foxconn is starting production of the iPhone 15 in India, the first time that a new iPhone has been made outside China prior to its announcement, Bloomberg reports. The devices are to be manufactured at a Foxconn plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. The facility is preparing to deliver devices just weeks after they begin shipping from factories in China, narrowing the gap...
Read Full Article60 comments